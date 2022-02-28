LA Galaxy interested in signing PSG star: Reports

MLS club LA Galaxy are reportedly looking to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Sergio Ramos in the summer. The Spaniard joined the French club from Real Madrid last summer but has had a disappointing stint at the club so far.

Ramos came to Paris amidst much fanfare but has so far failed to make an impact at the club. The Spaniard's season has been marred by injuries, which have restricted him to only five appearances across all competitions during this campaign.

According Foot Mercato, LA Galaxy are ready to take a chance on the defender despite his terrible record with injuries. The MLS side will try to sign him when the transfer window opens on 7th July and have already made contact with his representatives over a potential move.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive LA Galaxy are ready to sign Sergio Ramos and have already initiated contact with the Spaniard's representatives.



(Source: LA Galaxy are ready to sign Sergio Ramos and have already initiated contact with the Spaniard's representatives.(Source: @Santi_J_FM 🚨 LA Galaxy are ready to sign Sergio Ramos and have already initiated contact with the Spaniard's representatives.(Source: @Santi_J_FM) https://t.co/C5youDH73T

The Spaniard's last appearance for the club came at the end of January, when he scored in PSG's 4-0 win against Reims. Ramos' contract at the club will run until 2023 but it seems likely that the French giants will try to offload the defender before then.

Ramos will miss PSG's clash against Real Madrid

Mbappe and Messi have been in great form recently

PSG are set to take on Real Madrid in the second-leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie next week. However, Ramos is unlikely to be fit in time for the game.

The Spaniard spent 16 years at Real Madrid, turning out 671 times, making him the club's fourth-highest appearance maker of all time. Ramos won five La Liga titles and four Champions League titles during his time at the club. He was named captain in 2015 and is regarded as one of Los Blancos' greatest players of all time.

PSG beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg, courtesy of a late goal by Kylian Mbappe. The French giants will now travel to Spain to take on Los Blancos at the Bernabeu, in what is sure to be an enthralling matchup.

With the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in top form at the moment, the French side should fancy themselves to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

LiveScore @livescore



The matador deserved one final flourish on his greatest stage



Via Sergio Ramos will MISS PSG's game vs Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu next weekThe matador deserved one final flourish on his greatest stageVia @Santi_J_FM Sergio Ramos will MISS PSG's game vs Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu next week ❌The matador deserved one final flourish on his greatest stage 😞🇪🇸🐂Via @Santi_J_FM https://t.co/iuS98yUR07

Edited by Adit Jaganathan