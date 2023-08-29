La Liga club want to sign Real Madrid star on loan; Carlo Ancelotti willing to let player leave - Reports

Valencia reportedly want to sign Real Madrid midfielder Reinier Jesus on loan. The 21-year-old Brazilian is yet to make a competitive appearance for the side since arriving in 2020 after spending loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Girona.

Carlo Ancelotti is willing to let Jesus leave, considering the plethora of riches at his disposal at the center of the park.

Jesus is way down the pecking order, with the likes of Dani Ceballos, new signing Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, and Federico Valverde all ahead of him.

As per El Nacional, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is resigned to not recouping the €30 million paid to Flamengo in January 2020 for Jesus.

The player could opt to compete in the Primeira RFEF or leave on loan. It seems Jesus has chosen the second option to gain some vital game time in Spain's top division.

Valencia's loan deal for Jesus will have no option to buy. It's pertinent to note that the La Liga side wasn't too keen to sign the player, especially first-team boss Ruben Borja, who seems to have changed his mind now. Meanwhile, Los Blancos boss Ancelotti has already given his green light for the move.

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde praises Barcelona's Ronald Araujo

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has been a key cog in Ancelotti's midfield. In 207 appearances across competitions, the 25-year-old has racked up 18 goals and 15 assists.

Recently, the Uruguayan was asked by The Residency to select the best and worst players of Los Blancos' La Liga rivals, Barcelona.

Valverde shared his fascination for his international teammate Ronald Araujo, saying:

“I’m fascinated by Ronald (Araujo). I love him. Plus, he’s Uruguayan and a good friend of mine.”

Valverde steered clear of naming the worst player, diplomatically responding:

“I wouldn’t say it, I think everyone deserves their place and respect. They work really hard, so I give them respect.”

Barcelona and Real Madrid meet each other in the first El Clasico of the season on October 29. The two sides play the reverse fixture in La Liga on April 21.

Los Blancos (9) lead the standings after three games, two points clear of the fourth-placed Blaugrana.