La Liga giants among clubs keeping tabs on Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho: Reports

Real Madrid are among the clubs keeping an eye on Alejandro Garnacho's contract situation at Manchester United.

The 18-year-old Argentine attacker has broken onto the scene at Old Trafford this season.

He has managed two goals and as many assists in eight appearances across competitions.

Garnacho scored a memorable winner in Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Fulham in their final game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag lauded Garnacho after his winner against Fulham, saying:

"First, he shows the mentality you need. Under stress he's performing, he's coming in, he has an impact, he has the belief. Twice in three, four days, so that is really good."

The Red Devils are eager to tie the teenager down to a new deal, with his current contract expiring at the end of the season.

However, other clubs are taking note of Garnacho's contractual situation, including Real Madrid.

According to Relevo, Los Blancos are interested in the forward, and Garnacho reportedly likes the La Liga giants.

Madrid president Florentino Perez's current transfer strategy is to lure young talent who will be in the World Cup scenario for years to come.

This is why they are close to sealing a deal with Palmeiras for 16-year-old Brazilian sensation Endrick.

They are eyeing moves for talent that can follow in the footsteps of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and Federico Valverde.

Garnacho was born in Madrid, with his Argentine nationality coming from his mother.

He began his youth career in Atletico Madrid's setup before heading to Manchester United in 2021.

Officials at the Old Trafford club have met with Garnacho's representatives on several occasions to extend his stay in Manchester.

His meteoric rise has led to the Red Devils showing eagerness to offer the player a deal that represents his more prominent role in the side.

Manchester United's Garnacho earns comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo

Garnacho is compared to the United legend

Garnacho continues to earn praise within the football world after breaking into the Manchester United first team.

The Argentine teenager idolizes Ronaldo, who left Old Trafford by mutual consent in early November after an explosive interview with journalist Piers Morgan.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has become an icon of the game after spells with United and Madrid.

He has scored 701 goals and contributed 223 assists in 949 appearances throughout his club career.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has heaped praise on Garnacho by comparing him to the Los Blancos legend, saying (via the Express):

"I think he looks direct. Listen, he's got a long way to go but he's the closest thing I've seen to Ronaldo."

