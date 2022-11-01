La Liga side plot surprise move for former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez - Reports

Sevilla are plotting a sensational January move for former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez, as per Futbol Total (h/t Fichajes).

The 35-year-old striker left Atletico to return to Nacional as a free agent on a temporary basis in the summer. His short-term contract with his boyhood club ends on 1 January 2023.

Suarez was reportedly always keen on finding a new club after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. Manager Jorge Sampaoli could give the Uruguay international the chance to play in Spain once again.

Saurez left Liverpool to join Barcelona in the summer of 2014. He left them six years later to join Atletico and help them win the La Liga title in his debut season with Los Colchoneros.

GOAL @goal Luis Suarez confirms he is leaving boyhood club Nacional again after winning the title with them Luis Suarez confirms he is leaving boyhood club Nacional again after winning the title with them 💙 https://t.co/pBczRv5HUl

Saurez managed to score 34 goals and provide six assists in 83 games across competitions under manager Diego Simeone. He is widely regarded as one of the best players to have played in the Spanish top division in the 21st Century.

He was one of Barcelona's best players during his six-year stay at Camp Nou and registered 195 goals and 113 assists in 283 games for them across competitions. Suarez also won La Liga five times during his eight years in Spain along with a UEFA Champions League title in 2015.

He has been highly influential for Nacional in recent months and has shown that he still has what it takes to succeed on the big stage. Suarez scored twice in a 4-1 win against Montevideo-based club Liverpool FC to win the Uruguayan title on 30 October.

He has scored eight goals and laid out three assists in 16 games across competitions on his return to Nacional.

MLS club also keen on former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez

Suarez could prove to be a smart option for Sevilla, who are on the lookout for a goal-getter who can contribute in the second half of the season.

🇺🇾™ @BCMzema Luis Suarez has now won 9 league titles over 4 different clubs.



Born winner Luis Suarez has now won 9 league titles over 4 different clubs. Born winner https://t.co/5uTmux55hA

However, Los Nervionenses could have to battle it out with Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Los Angeles Galaxy. According to ESPN, there is a chance that Suarez could join his compatriots Martin Caceres and Gaston Brugman in the American outfit.

However, given Suarez's hunger to succeed at the very top level, it wouldn't be a surprise if he prefers an offer from a European club over LA Galaxy. After all, the former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid forward would still believe he has what it takes to lead the line for a club playing in UEFA competitions.

