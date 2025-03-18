LaLiga club identify 2 Barcelona outcasts as potential targets for the summer transfer window: Reports

According to Fichajes, Girona head coach Michel wants to sign two of Barcelona's fringe players for his team’s improvement - Ansu Fati and Pablo Torre. While Barcelona’s financial situation is now on par with LaLiga’s 1:1 rule, they are expected to sell some of their out-of-favor players this summer to free up space for new additions.

Fati, who rose through the ranks at Barcelona, has struggled to break into the first team under Hansi Flick. Since he made his debut for the senior team, his game time has been marred by injuries and he has been linked with an exit from the club.

Pablo Torre has also struggled for game time at the Catalan club. He has mostly been an unused substitute this season under Flick, having featured in just 12 matches across competitions.

Amid Ansu Fati’s persistent struggles, it was reported that Barca intended to part ways with him in the January transfer window. However, the 22-year-old was reluctant to leave, believing he could turn the corner at his boyhood club.

Torre also found himself on the chopping block in the last transfer window, but the midfielder, like Fati, indicated his unwillingness to leave.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the future of the pair at Barcelona, Girona boss Michel has identified the duo as key targets to improve his team.

As per the abovementioned source, Michel believes Fati has what it takes to make a difference in his team. The Spanish gaffer also sees Torre as the perfect fit for his system, bringing creativity and dynamism to the midfield.

It is important to note that Pablo Torre has represented Girona colors before. The midfielder joined the Blanquivermells on a loan move in 2023 and returned to La Blaugrana a year later.

"Now that they’ve fallen, it’s us" – Lamine Yamal names Barcelona as the favorites to win the Champions League

Lamine Yamal has stated that Barcelona are the favorites to win the Champions League this season.

Last month, Yamal picked Liverpool as the favorites to win the UCL due to the fact they topped the league phase of the competition. However, the Reds lost to Paris Saint Germain in a penalty shootout at Anfield last Tuesday.

With Liverpool now out of the competition, Yamal believes Barca are the favorites in the UCL. The 17-year-old winger said in an interview with Sport:

"We’re the favorites for the Champions League. When the group stage ended, I said Liverpool were the favorites because they were first [in the group stage], and now that they’ve fallen, it's us."

Hansi Flick's men will face Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

