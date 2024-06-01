LaLiga giants emerge as surprise favorites to sign Mason Greenwood from Manchester United - Reports

LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid have reportedly emerged as favorties to sign Mason Greenwood from Manchester United this summer.

The English striker completed a loan spell at Getafe this season, and HITC claims that the Red Devils want to sell him rather than integrate him back into the squad. During his time with Getafe, Greenwood made 36 appearances across competitions, bagging 10 goals and six assists.

It is also believed that the attacker's family have settled well into life in Madrid and wish to remain there. Amid these circumstances, it seems reasonable that Greenwood would consider a move to Atletico Madrid.

HITC claims that Manchester United have an option on Greenwood's deal, that would keep him at Old Trafford till 2026. This allows the Red Devils to sell the forward for a price they please or loan him out for another campaign.

Should another loan deal become an option that the Manchester side are considering, Getafe would then attempt to bring the 22-year-old back for another season.

However, any move for Greenwood will not be straightforward, with Barcelona also said to be admirers of the striker's work. Other clubs around Europe, such as Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund, are also interested in securing the player's services.

Greenwood has made 129 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, bagging 35 goals and 12 assists.

Manchester United open to retaining Mason Greenwood - Reports

Mason Greenwood

According to a recent report from The Independent, Manchester United are willing to keep Mason Greenwood at Old Trafford (via Football Espana). This comes as a surprise after several publications claimed the striker would likely never play for the Red Devils again.

However, Erik ten Hag's team have struggled in front of goal this season, with Rasmus Hojlund failing to hit the ground running. The Denmark international has made 30 Premier League appearances, bagging just 10 goals and two assists since joining last summer.

With Anthony Martial departing the club in the ongoing window, there is a dearth of strikers at Old Trafford. Hence, keeping Greenwood at the club until Hojlund becomes the main man wouldn't seem like a bad option.

However, the Englishman may not be the first choice option for Ten Hag as the club could prioritise the 22-year-old's development.