Lamine Yamal receives transfer interest from 4 European clubs willing to multiply his Barcelona salary 10 times: Reports

Barcelona prodigy Lamine has received lucrative transfer offers from four leading European clubs, with potential deals that could increase his current salary tenfold, according to Catalan outlet El Nacional. Since getting promoted to the first team at Barcelona, Yamal has continued to grow from strength to strength.

The youngster played a crucial role in Spain's triumph in the EURO 2024 and was awarded the Golden Boy in November 2024. After missing a few games due to injury, he returned to action against Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals of the Supercopa de Espana and again proved he was indispensable to the club.

The La Masia graduate was on the scoresheet in Barcelona's 2-0 victory against Bilbao in the semis and also scored in their 5-2 demolition of Real Madrid in the final. His consistency at 17 years of age hasn't gone unnoticed, and he is being monitored by several top clubs around Europe.

According to El Nacional, Lamine Yamal is being targeted by four European heavyweights. The clubs are Manchester City, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich. Apart from European clubs, the 17-year-old is also attracting interest from the Middle East.

Last summer, it was reported that Paris Saint Germain were planning to launch a €250 million move for the La Masia graduate as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

In the ongoing season, Yamal has made 20 goal contributions in 23 appearances across competitions. According to WhoScored, Yamal is the second highest-rated player in Europe's top five leagues this season with a rating of 7.98. He is also the third most valuable player in the world as per Transfermarkt.

''Be with them as long as possible'' - Lamine Yamal pledges his long-term future to Barcelona

Amid rumors that some top clubs in Europe are courting Lamine Yamal, the Spaniard winger expressed his desire to continue playing for Barcelona.

Yamal's contract with La Blaugrana will expire in 2026, and the academy graduate is keen to sign a contract extension as soon as possible. He told CNN Sport in an exclusive interview:

“I don’t know when (the contract will be signed), but I believe it’ll be soon. In the end, Barça is the club of my life. I hope to renew my contract with them and to be with them as long as possible. I want to play in the Spanish league. I want to play for Barça, and yes, I will renew my contract. I will.”

Yamal will next be in action when Barcelona take on Real Betis in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, January 15.

