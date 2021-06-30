Lazio interested in swap deal for Juventus midfielder - Reports

Lazio are reportedly interested in a swap deal for Juventus' Arthur, with Maurizio Sarri reportedly being a huge fan of the midfielder.

Sarri signed the midfielder for Juventus but was sacked before they had the chance to work together. The Italian is reportedly keen on bringing in Arthur this summer and is willing to offer Juventus a swap deal in order to do so.

According to Football Italia, Sarri is ready to offer Lazio superstar Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Juventus to sign Arthur this summer. The Serbian is considered one of the premier midfielders in the Serie A and would be a huge signing if Juventus agree to a deal.

The Bianconeri, however, may have to pay a fee to Lazio in order to get the deal done, as Milinkovic-Savic is seen as a far superior midfielder to Arthur. The Serbian has been a lynchpin in Lazio's midfield since his move from Genk back in 2015 and Juventus have had a long-standing interest in the midfielder.

According to Italian journalist Marcello Chirico, as translated by Football Italia, Sarri has asked for Arthur’s(€60m) services at Lazio, and could be willing to offer a major star in return.



Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (€70-80m)has been on Juve’s radar for quite some time now, — JuveFeed (@feed_juve) June 26, 2021

Arthur, on the other hand, came to Juventus from Barcelona amid much fanfare after the club decided to swap Miralem Pjanic for him last summer. Although he showed glimpses of his quality in the 2020-21 season, the Brazilian wasn't able to nail down a place in Andrea Pirlo's team.

His lack of consistency could tempt new manager Massimiliano Allegri into agreeing on the swap deal for Milinkovic-Savic. The Italian tactician is reportedly planning to revamp his midfield this summer and the Serb would be a great addition to the squad, given his quality and experience.

Juventus closing in on Manuel Locatelli

Locatelli in action for Italy

Juventus' primary target, however, is Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli. The Italian had a standout 2020-21 season and Max Allegri is reportedly keen to bring him to the club.

Juventus are currently locked in negotiations with Sassuolo over a deal for the midfielder. Locatelli is reportedly valued at €40 million, but the Bianconeri are hoping that sending young defender Radu Dragusin the other way will reduce the Italian's price tag.

Locatelli is currently with the Italian national team at Euro 2020 and has been one of Roberto Mancini's standout players so far. Italy are set to take on Belgium in the quarter-finals of the tournament this weekend and Locatelli is almost guaranteed to start.

Sassuolo have agreed for the sale of Locatelli to Juventus on an annual loan with obligation to buy. [Sky] #juvelive — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) June 28, 2021

