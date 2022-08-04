Leicester City ‘somewhat interested’ in Chelsea attacker as Blues assess whether to launch new bid to sign Fofana: Reports

According to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, Leicester City are 'somewhat interested' in signing Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. The interest comes amid talks involving a move for Foxes defender Wesley Fofana to the London-based club.

Jacobs, however, reports that any movement for the Blues forward is likely to be separate from the Fofana negotiations, indicating that a swap deal is probably off the table.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Leicester are somewhat interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi but if there is any movement this would likely be discussed separately. Fofana wants the move but when he signed in March, the agreement was Leicester would listen to fair offers in 2023. Leicester are somewhat interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi but if there is any movement this would likely be discussed separately. Fofana wants the move but when he signed in March, the agreement was Leicester would listen to fair offers in 2023.

The London-based club have been heavily linked with the French international this summer, following the exits of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. The Blues' failure to sign targets Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt has added further fuel to the fire.

The west London side's manager Thomas Tuchel addressed their lackluster transfer window after an agonizing 4-0 defeat to Arsenal in a pre-season friendly. He said (via The Guardian):

"We were simply not good enough. I look at the last season and parts of the game where we struggled, parts of the season where we struggled, and then we got sanctioned and players left us and some players are trying to leave us, and this is where it is."

"So we had an urgent appeal for quality players, a huge amount of quality players. We got two quality players but we are not competitive like this. Unfortunately, you could see it today."

According to Jacobs, the London side's initial bids were instantly rejected by the Foxes due to a £20 million pound disparity in the clubs' valuation of the 21-year-old. The Blues are now contemplating whether to make a new bid.

Chelsea swoop up Manchester City target for £52.5 million

Chelsea have reportedly signed a Manchester City target for £52.5 million

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have completed a last-minute move for Manchester City target Marc Cucurella. The Blues have secured the Brighton defender's services for £52.5 million.

The contract will run until 2028, with the 24-year-old set to arrive in London with his agents to complete his medical.

The Spanish international joined the Seagulls in 2021 from Getafe CF. During the 2021-22 season, the 24-year-old appeared in 35 Premier League games for the English side, registering a goal and an assist.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Personal terms already agreed, no way for Man City. Cucurella will become Chelsea new signing, done. Marc Cucurella to Chelsea, here we go! Full agreement in place between Chelsea and Brighton for more than £50m. Levi Colwill on the verge of joining Brighton soon.Personal terms already agreed, no way for Man City. Cucurella will become Chelsea new signing, done. Marc Cucurella to Chelsea, here we go! Full agreement in place between Chelsea and Brighton for more than £50m. Levi Colwill on the verge of joining Brighton soon. 🚨🔵 #CFCPersonal terms already agreed, no way for Man City. Cucurella will become Chelsea new signing, done. https://t.co/5Rw6CvDT1l

Cucurella has experience playing both as a centre-half and as a full-back. This means he could be a replacement for former Blues defender Antonio Rudiger, who left earlier this summer.

The Spaniard can also provide cover for Chelsea in the left-back position, which is currently occupied by Ben Chilwell, who was injured for the majority of last season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far