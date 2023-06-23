Ligue 1 club interested in loan move to sign Chelsea forward - Reports

Ligue 1 side Strasbourg are reportedly keen on signing Chelsea forward David Dato Fofana on loan.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Le Racing are one of the options for the Ivorian striker to head out on loan this summer. The Premier League giants are considering the possibility of sending Fofana to the Stade de la Meinau.

However, the 20-year-old is said to have more options as he looks likely to be leaving on loan. Fofana arrived at Chelsea from Norweigan outfit Molde in January for €12 million.

The striker has lacked game time since then, starting just one of four games across competitions for the Blues. However, he impressed at Molde before his arrival, netting 24 goals in 65 games across competitions.

Strasbourg's interest in Fofana is intriguing as Chelsea's owners have reportedly purchased a majority stake in the Ligue 1 side. CBS journalist Ben Jacobs says that they have acquired almost 100% of the French club at basically the same price they're selling Kai Havertz.

The German forward is joining Arsenal after the two clubs agreed a £65 million (€75 million) deal. The west London giants may be wary of sending Fofana out on loan given the lack of attacking options now at Stamford Bridge if Havertz departs.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy set for Al Ahli medical

Edouard Mendy is joining Al Ahli.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is reportedly on his way to Saudi Pro League giants Al Ahli. Romano reports that the Senegalese shot-stopper is set to undergo a medical with Al Malaki on Monday (June 26).

The Blues have agreed a deal with Al Ahli for an undisclosed fee. The 31-year-old will join former teammate N'Golo Kante in the Middle East. The French midfielder has joined Saudi champions Al Ittihad.

Mendy fell down the pecking order at Chelsea last season and was displaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga. He featured just 12 times across competitions, keeping one clean sheet.

The Senegal international had been the Blues' first-choice goalkeeper and was crucial in their 2021 UEFA Champions League triumph. He made 45 appearances during the 2020-21 campaign, keeping 25 clean sheets across competitions. The former Rennes shot-stopper won the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year award for his impressive performances.

However, Mendy struggled for form last season and is now heading out of west London. He had arrived in 2020 for €24 million from Rennes and has won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup at Stamford Bridge.

Poll : 0 votes