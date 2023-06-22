Arsenal earmark Kai Havertz as outgoing midfielder’s direct replacement as transfer edges closer: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly looking to use Kai Havertz as Granit Xhaka's direct replacement as a transfer for the Chelsea attacker draws closer.

The Athletic reports that the Gunners have reached an agreement with the Blues in principle to sign Havertz. The German is expected to arrive at the Emirates in a deal worth around £65 million.

The aforementioned source also claims that Arsenal believe they have found their replacement for Xhaka. They will look to use the left-footed Havertz in an advanced left-sided No.8 role.

Xhaka shined as part of a midfield three on the left-hand side last season. The Swiss midfielder scored nine goals and provided seven assists, enjoying his best campaign at the Emirates.

However, the 30-year-old looks set to depart this summer with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen reportedly keen, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Many will have expected West Ham United skipper Declan Rice to be his replacement.

The Gunners are gunning for Rice and have had a second bid of £90 million reportedly rejected. Despite this, it's Havertz who Mikel Arteta seems to be eyeing for Xhaka's position.

Havertz joined Chelsea in 2020 for £75 million having been used as an attacking midfielder by former club Leverkusen. He was regarded as one of Europe's most exciting prospects, scoring 46 goals and providing 31 assists in 150 games.

However, Havertz has struggled at Stamford Bridge, playing in various positions. He spent last season playing in a false nine role but only managed nine goals in 47 games across competitions.

Hence, the German attacker may be moving further back in Arsenal's team should his transfer get over the line. He has shown his creativity in shades during his spell with the Blues and could flourish under Arteta.

Manchester City set to bid for Arsenal target Declan Rice

Rice is set to depart West Ham this summer.

The aforementioned source reports that Manchester City are preparing a bid for West Ham captain Rice on Thursday (June 22). The Cityzens have previously studied making a move for the England international and are set to do so.

However, Arsenal are expected to meet the Hammers' valuation of Rice and the player is keen on a move to the Emirates. He has become one of the Premier League's most sought-after midfielders.

Rice made 50 appearances across competitions last season, scoring five goals and providing four assists. He was instrumental in David Moyes' side's Europa Conference League triumph.

The 24-year-old has a year left on his contract at the London Stadium. However, the Gunners may need to move quickly as City now make plans to sign him after Ilkay Gundogan's departure. The German has joined La Liga giants Barcelona.

