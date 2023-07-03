Ligue 1 club make €25m move for Chelsea star - Reports

Lyon have reportedly launched a move for Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic. The USMNT star is open to leaving Stamford Bridge after four years at the club.

As per a report by David Ornstein of The Athletic, Pulisic has two clubs chasing him this summer in AC Milan and Lyon. Milan have been in talks with Chelsea, but the clubs are wide apart in their valuations of the player.

The Serie A side offered £12 million, while The Blues' wanted at least £25 million to sanction the sale. Lyon have now moved ahead of the San Siro side with a €25 million (£21.5 million) offer.

The Ligue 1 side are also willing to add a good sell-on clause for the Blues. Ornstein adds that Chelsea find the bid acceptable and could go ahead with the agreement.

Pulisic is yet to make a decision on the Ligue 1 move but has agreed terms with AC Milan. Should the American join the French side, he will be in line to face Strasbroug - the Blues' sister club – on the first day of the new season.

Christian Pulisic hints at frustration over game time at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic earlier hinted that he was not happy sitting on the bench at Chelsea and would be keeping his options open this summer. He added that the 2022/23 season was tough one, but he was eager to get back on the pitch.

While speaking to Philadelphia Inquirer last month, he said:

"It's obviously been an interesting journey at club level for me. I thought it was a great couple of years, and the last couple years just haven't gone at all how I've planned them to be. This summer, we're obviously going to have to see what happens — it's obviously very early. As of right now, I'm a Chelsea player and I plan to go back, but a lot of things can happen, a lot of things can change."

Pulisic added:

"[My club future] is really in the back of my head — I'm not even thinking about, right now, where do I want to be next season," he explained. "I need to also rest after this, get away from the game a bit, and enjoy my break, see my family, all those kinds of good things. And then once it's time to make decisions and see what options I have, then I'll deal with it then."

Christian Pulisic has played 145 matches for Chelsea and scored 26 goals. He joined from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019 but spent six months on loan at the club before moving in the following summer.

