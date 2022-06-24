Ligue 1 club table offer to sign 22-year-old defender part of Erik ten Hag’s transfer wish-list at Manchester United: Reports

Ligue 1 outfit Lyon have launched an offer for Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Newcastle United.

As claimed by The Mirror, Lyon have tabled an offer worth £12million to Feyenoord as the Eredivisie giants are braced for Malacia's exit. Arne Slot's side were previously approached for the 22-year-old left-back by both Manchester United and Newcastle United.

The Premier League duo were quoted in excess of £15 million for the Netherlands international. The Mirror claims that Malacia emerged as one of the top names on Erik ten Hag's wish list as soon as he became the new manager at Old Trafford.

The Dutch manager reportedly had his eyes on the 22-year-old in order to provide competition to Luke Shaw. However, as per the report, Lyon have stolen a march on the Red Devils, with the English giants putting all their energy into signing Frenkie de Jong. Lyon are currently managed by former Ajax coach Peter Bosz, who is an admirer of the 22-year-old.

A bombarding left-back who has the energy to charge up and down the left flank, Malacia is quite sound defensively as well. A youth graduate at Feyenoord, the Dutchman has already made 136 appearances for the club till date. The 22-year-old has scored four goals and provided 10 assists in the process.

How will Manchester United benefit from signing Tyrell Malacia?

Since his big move to the club from Southampton back in 2014, Luke Shaw has not entirely justified his prodigious talent at Old Trafford. The England international has struggled with both injuries as well as inconsistency over the years at Manchester United.

Shaw had a fantastic Euro 2020 campaign with England but could not carry his form at club level last season. Alex Telles was brought in from Porto to provide competition for the England international in 2020 but the Brazil international has also not been up to the mark.

Telles can be decisive while moving forward but leaves splenty to be desired defensively. It is quite clear why Erik ten Hag is keen on signing a new left-back and Malacia could prove to be the perfect signing for the Red Devils.

Malacia has been described as a 'pit-bull' in the Netherlands for his no-nonsense attitude off the pitch. He made his international debut in September 2021 in a 4-0 win against Montenegro. He has been capped five times for the senior side and will be in strong contention to be part of Louis van Gaal's Netherlands side for the World Cup.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far