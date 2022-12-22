Lionel Messi agrees deal in principle to extend PSG contract - Reports 

Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed on a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to extend his contract till 2024.

The Argentine icon is celebrating winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina but appears to have something else to celebrate too. According to Le Parisien, Messi, 35, has agreed a deal in principle to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes till 2024.

Speculation has grown over the legendary forward's future amid reports of a potential move to MLS side Inter Miami or a return to Barcelona. PSG have always been eager for Messi to remain in the French capital beyond his current contract, which expires in the summer.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi told Sky Sports recently that he's confident Messi would extend his deal with PSG:

"Definitely (Messi wants to stay) He's very happy, you can see that with the national team. He performed fantastic this season for us; he's scored a lot of goals and assists for the national team and for the club."

Al-Khelaifi continued:

"So what we agreed together - that after the World Cup, sit down together. But both sides - our side of the club and him - are very happy, so we will talk after the World Cup."

Leo Messi. The living legend just secured his legacy. 1,003 games. 793 goals. 7 Ballon d'Or wins. 1 World Cup. Messi just completed the set. If you're still debating who TBE is, it's time to rest your case. He is him. Game over.

Messi joined the Parisians after leaving Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

He has scored 23 goals and provided 29 assists in 53 appearances across competitions during his time at the Parc des Princes. That includes 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 appearances across competitions this season.

The former Blaugrana attacker had a hugely successful FIFA World Cup campaign with Argentina. Messi not only lifted the illustrious trophy but also won the Golden Ball, bagging seven goals and three assists in seven games.

Lionel Messi is best player in the world, ahead of PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, says Sergio Aguero

Aguero lauds PSG duo Lionel Messi (left) and Mbappe.

Aguero has showered praise on PSG duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe following their impressive FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Messi finished as the Golden Ball winner, while Mbappe claimed the Golden Boot by scoring eight goals and providing two assists in seven games.

Number of goals at the age of 24:



Neymar: 257

Kylian Mbappé: 253

Ronaldo: 233

Lionel Messi: 197

Cristiano Ronaldo: 132

Karim Benzema: 127

Neymar: 257
Kylian Mbappé: 253
Ronaldo: 233
Lionel Messi: 197
Cristiano Ronaldo: 132
Karim Benzema: 127
Thierry Henry: 89

Many suggest that Mbappe is the best player in the world, but Aguero reckons Messi's World Cup triumph gives the Argentine that honour. He said:

"What to say about Kylian? He has scored three goals in a World Cup final and has converted the penalty in the decisive instance. And he has had a great World Cup too."

Aguero added:

"But today Leo has the sceptre. Mbappe's only 23 years old and is already world champion and runner-up. Surely he will go for more because he is a very talented and very competitive player."

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi scored five goals between them in the World Cup final. Both players also scored in the ensuing shootout, which La Albiceleste won 4-2 after a pulsating 3-3 draw in extra time.

