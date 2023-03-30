Lionel Messi disagrees with PSG on 2 key factors as contract talks ramble on - Reports

Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are not on the same page regarding two key factors in talks over a new deal, according to Le Parisien journalist Dominique Severac.

The Argentinian icon's contract with the Ligue 1 giants expires at the end of the season. The Parc des Princes outfit have made no secret of their desire to tie him down to a new deal.

Messi was said to have reached an agreement over a contract extension with PSG in January. However, things appear to be bleak now as the seven-time Ballon d'Or is tempted to leave Paris, according to L'Equipe.

PSGhub @PSGhub ) JUST IN: Leo Messi now more and more tempted to leave Paris. Pessimism concerning a possible extension. ) JUST IN: Leo Messi now more and more tempted to leave Paris. Pessimism concerning a possible extension. @lequipe (🌕) JUST IN: Leo Messi now more and more tempted to leave Paris. Pessimism concerning a possible extension. @lequipe 🚨🇦🇷

There is increasing uncertainty about the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's future with the French club as things stand. There is a chance that he will leave the team as a free agent at the end of the season.

Speaking on I'Equipe du Soir, Severac provided an insight into why talks over a new deal are not progressing in the right direction. He revealed that Lionel Messi is in disagreement with the Parisians over two key factors.

According to the aforementioned source, Messi is holding out for a two-year deal, while PSG are only offering one. Furthermore, the two parties are not on the same page regarding the salary.

It thus remains to be seen if Les Parisiens can resolve the issue and convince the Argentinian to put pen to paper on a fresh contract. With the season coming to a close soon, they will have to act quickly to retain the player.

Messi will certainly not be short of options should he leave Christophe Galtier's side as a free agent. He has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona despite the club's financial constraints.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Laporta spoke to “The business and money behind sports”, via Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Messi: “Messi knows that Barça's doors are open, we will see — I have to find a way to improve the current relationship between Messi and Barça”.Laporta spoke to “The business and money behind sports”, via @tjuanmarti Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Messi: “Messi knows that Barça's doors are open, we will see — I have to find a way to improve the current relationship between Messi and Barça”. 🚨🔵🔴🇦🇷 #FCBLaporta spoke to “The business and money behind sports”, via @tjuanmarti. https://t.co/qsfsXTrGoB

A move away from Europe is also an option for the 35-year-old, with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami interested in him. Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal are prepared to offer him a mega contract too.

Lionel Messi joined PSG in 2021

Lionel Messi put an end to his 21-year-long association with Barcelona ahead of the 2021-22 season. He was forced to leave the club after the Catalans were no longer able to afford his wages.

The forward went on to join PSG on a free transfer, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with them. He has since grabbed 29 goals and 32 assists from 66 appearances across competitions for them.

