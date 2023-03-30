Lionel Messi edges closer to PSG exit as tactical imbalance claim emerges involving Kylian Mbappe and Neymar: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly feel that the attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe does not bode well for the team’s dynamics. This has made them skeptical about extending the Barcelona legend’s contract this summer.

According to French outlet L’Equipe (via Fichajes.net), Messi is inching closer to leaving Paris as a free agent in the summer. The Argentina star is out of contract in June and is yet to agree to the latest renewal offers. Meanwhile, PSG are also unsure about his extension, as they feel that his partnership with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar hurts the team’s balance.

The Parisians reportedly want to build a project around Kylian Mbappe, whose contract is set to run out in June 2024 (optional additional year). They see him as their most consistent performer and want to keep him at the club by making him the face of the project. Renewing seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi threatens to pull the focus away from the PSG no. 7.

Neymar, who will not play again this season due to an ankle injury, will see his PSG contract expire in June 2025. The Brazilian has shown no desire to leave the French capital thus far, meaning Messi is currently the only member of the trio who can make way.

Amid Lionel Messi’s exit rumors, Barcelona have reportedly expressed their desire to bring their record goalscorer back to Camp Nou. Xavi and Co. are currently wrestling with Financial Fair Play restrictions but will leave no stone unturned to make Lionel Messi’s return possible.

Since joining PSG in the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi has played in 66 matches, scoring 29 times and providing 32 assists.

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure omits Kylian Mbappe when asked to name world’s three best left-wingers

Manchester City icon Yaya Toure surprised fans with his answer when he was asked to name the three best left-wingers in the world. He omitted the likes of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe to pick Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane; and Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling.

Curiously, none of the three players have been at their best this season. Operating primarily on the right wing, Sane has scored 13 goals and claimed seven assists in 32 games this season. Sterling has often played down the middle at Chelsea, scoring seven times and providing three assists in 27 matches. Mane, too, has been way below his best, scoring 11 times and claiming five assists in 28 matches for the Bavarians.

Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Kvaratskhelia have all been miles ahead, on paper. Mbappe has scored 31 times and set up eight goals in 33 games. Vinicius Junior has bagged 19 goals and 11 assists in 41 games. And finally, Kvaratskhelia has netted 14 times and provided 16 assists in 30 games for Napoli across competitions.

