Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe: 2023 Ballon d'Or result reportedly leaks online

According to Diario SPORT, Lionel Messi has won the 2023 Ballon d'Or, beating the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to the prestigious award.

The 67th annual ceremony of the Ballon d'Or is set to be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France on October 30. For just the second time in the award's history, it will be given based on the results of the 2022-23 season, rather than the calendar year.

30 nominees were announced on September 6, 2023, for the chance to be crowned the best footballer in the world. The shortlist included superstars including Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Kevin De Bruyne, with the former being the bookie's favorite to win.

Messi appears to have won a record eighth Ballon d'Or as @AlbicelesteTalk tweeted:

"CONFIRMED: Lionel Messi has won his EIGHTH Ballon d’Or. @sport"

The Argentine ace had a sensational 2022-23 season, leading his nation to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory. He scored seven goals, including a brace in the final against France to win the second Golden Ball in his storied career.

Moreover, Lionel Messi also had a solid season for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions, helping the French outfit win the Ligue 1 title.

The Argentine forward also joined MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent and has scored 11 goals and registered five assists in 13 appearances, winning the Leagues Cup with his new club.

While Haaland and Mbappe also had phenomenal seasons, Messi would be deserving should he land a record eighth Ballon d'Or - the most in football history.

"It's a disgrace" - Former Chelsea star on Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d'Or over Erling Haaland

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy believes Lionel Messi winning his eighth Ballon d'Or award this year would be a disgrace, insisting Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland deserves it.

Messi, Haaland, and Mbappe are the three favorites to win the award. However, the Argentine remains the bookies' favorite to win the prestigious award.

Cundy said on talkSPORT (via Daily Post):

“I think if Haaland doesn’t win it[Ballon d’Or], it’s a disgrace. I think it’s a disgrace, Messi will win it because he won the World Cup.”

Erling Haaland had a phenomenal 2022-23 season after joining Manchester City last summer from Borussia Dortmund. He scored 52 goals and provided nine assists in 53 appearances, winning the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, and the FA Cup.