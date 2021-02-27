Lionel Messi could extend Barcelona stay in the summer - Reports

Lionel Messi has been linked with moves to PSG and Manchester City in recent months, with the Barcelona captain expected to exit Camp Nou when his contract expires this summer. However, reports now claim he might not leave Barcelona after all.

Spanish news outlet Marca, via Express, have reported that Lionel Messi could end up staying at Barcelona in the summer, with the Argentine now more open to staying put at the club. Barcelona will certainly have to give their star forward certain guarantees and assurances to persuade him to stay.

Lionel Messi is a product of the Barcelona youth academy and has been with the Spanish side since his promotion to the first team in 2005. The 33-year-old has spent 16 successful years at Barcelona, winning countless trophies both individually and at club level. He has also cemented himself as the greatest player of his generation, while some even consider him the greatest footballer of all time.

12 - No player from the top five European leagues has scored more goals than Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 for Barcelona in 2021 in all competitions (12, level with Robert Lewandowski 🇵🇱). Giant. pic.twitter.com/CYaXDD21ui — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 24, 2021

Barcelona, however, have struggled in recent seasons. The Spanish giants ended last season without silverware for the first time since the 2007/2008 campaign. This negative statistic coupled with a string of embarrassing results prompted Lionel Messi to ask for an exit in the summer.

Manchester City and PSG were immediately alerted to the situation and have made moves towards acquiring the Argentine. PSG have been very vocal in public about their intentions of signing Messi, a tactic many at Barcelona have branded as disrespectful.

Lionel Messi was reportedly angry after seeing a picture of himself in a PSG shirt in a newspaper earlier this month. The picture was accompanied by a piece addressing the Argentine leaving Barcelona.

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman opened up on Lionel Messi remaining with the club in the current campaign. The Dutchman insists he has never been critical of Messi.

"When I spoke about the experienced players I was not talking about him,” he said. "He keeps scoring lots of goals. It's the others that have to start making a difference, not Messi," said Koeman. "He is already making a difference It's a good thing that as the captain Messi demands more intensity."