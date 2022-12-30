Lionel Messi hosts massive party in Argentina ahead of return to PSG - Reports

Lionel Messi hosted a huge party for his Argentina teammates and family in Argentina ahead of his scheduled return to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to TyC Sports.

PSG's Lionel Messi led Argentina to their first FIFA World Cup triumph in 36 years in Qatar around two weeks ago. He also finally got his hands on the one trophy that evaded him for most of his career.

La Albiceleste returned to Argentina on December 20 to celebrate their World Cup victory in Buenos Aires. Their captain Messi then celebrated Christmas with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three children.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is now scheduled to return to Paris on Monday, January 2. He is expected to resume training with his PSG teammates the following day, according to the aforementioned source.

However, Messi seemingly wanted to have one more round of merrymaking before returning to France. He thus hosted a massive year-end party in Rosario on Thursday, as per the report.

The event titled 'The Festival of the Champions' was held at City Center Rosario in Sante Fe. City Center Rosario is a hotel-cum-casino in the city where Messi has reportedly been stationed since returning from Qatar.

Among those present were Messi's national team teammates who were with him in Qatar. Angel Di Maria and Leandro Parades were two of the most notable attendees if the report is to be believed.

The video of Messi arriving for the party in a gray Audi Q8 car has emerged on social media platforms. The PSG superstar can be seen wearing a white T-shirt, while fans and media gather around his vehicle.

Messi was joined by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who was spotted donning a silver dress. The couple's three sons - Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro - and nephews were in the same car as them.

Who else were present at PSG superstar Lionel Messi's party?

Lionel Messi's mother Celia Cuccittini and brothers Rodrigo and Maria Sol were also present at the party. Also present at the City Center Rosario on Thursday night was the PSG superstar's former Argentina teammate Maximiliano Rodriguez.

TyC Sports notes that the popular Argentinean band La Mosca performed at Messi's party. It is worth noting that La Mosca are the original composers of the song Muchachos, which became popular during the FIFA World Cup.

The size and nature of the party meant that there was huge security protection in and around the City Center Rosario. Police officers even formed barriers to prevent unwanted commotions.

