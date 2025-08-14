Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami set to sign 30-year-old Argentine defender in surprise transfer: Reports

Inter Miami are all set to team up Lionel Messi with Argentine defender Gonzalo Piovi, according to Carlos Laneta via SOYFUTBOL. The Herons are looking to bolster their squad with experienced personnel to help La Pulga win every trophy possible in the US.

The Florida-based club have already roped in Messi's international teammate Rodrigo De Paul from Atletico Madrid this summer in a reported $15m deal. Inter Miami have now turned their attention to Piovi.

The 30-year-old has been a rock at the back for Liga MX side Cruz Azul. Piovi's leadership qualities as well as his defensive solidity have made him a cornerstone of Nicolas Larcamon's project.

It has also endeared him to the Herons, who have apparently offered $8.5m for his signature. The proposal was so lucrative that talks progressed fast and a deal has already been agreed.

It is now only a matter of time before Piovi will share the pitch with Lionel Messi at the Chase Stadium, although the move isn't official yet. The Argentine defender has appeared 74 times for Cruz Azul to date and his contract was due to expire at the end of next year.

La Pulga, meanwhile, has been on fire for the Florida-based club so far this season. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 24 goals and set up 10 more from 31 games across competitions for Inter Miami.

When does Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami expire?

Lionel Messi has entered the final six months of his contract with Inter Miami and is yet to sign a renewal. The Argentine maestro has been indispensable for the Herons since arriving as a free agent in the summer of 2023 after the expiry of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract.

The 38-year-old has registered 58 goals and 28 assists from 70 games in all competitions for the MLS club to date. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also powered Inter Miami to the first two trophies of their history, the Leagues Cup in 2023, and the Supporters' Shield last season.

The Herons, understandably, are eager to tie Lionel Messi down to a new deal, and are already engaged in renewal talks, as per MARCA. The Florida-based club are offering him a three-year contract until 2028, but are willing to have La Pulga around for as long as he wants to stay. The Argentine is also ready to extend as he prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

