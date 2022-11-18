Lionel Messi makes interesting decision when it comes to his roommate for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar: Reports

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has decided that he wants no roommates at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, per the Express.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has decided he wants a room for himself following the retirement of longtime teammate Sergio Aguero.

Messi, 35, heads into his fifth and final FIFA World Cup tournament and will be eager to finally lift the much-desired trophy.

The former Barcelona attacker has shared rooms with Aguero throughout his time with the national team, including at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

At that tournament, Messi's side came desperately close to winning the competition, only to lose 1-0 to Germany in the final.

Messi and Aguero have been practically inseparable when together for the national team.

However, that can no longer be the case after the former Manchester City striker was forced to retire due to being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia in December 2021.

Argentinian reporter Gaston Edul claims that Messi will not replace Aguero with a new roommate in Qatar.

The PSG frontman wants no roommates at the tournament to concentrate on his goal of claiming his first FIFA World Cup trophy.

He has been in fine form for PSG heading into the competition, scoring 12 goals and contributing 14 assists in 19 appearances across competitions.

Argentina will start their competition in Group C, facing Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, 22 November.

La Albiceleste will then square off against Mexico on Saturday, 26 November, before their final group game against Poland on Wednesday, 30 November.

Aguero believes that Lionel Messi's leadership will be key to Argentina's FIFA World Cup chances

Aguero has claimed that Lionel Messi's leadership will be instrumental in Argentina's success at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi will captain La Albiceleste, having done so since being appointed skipper back in 2011.

The PSG forward led Argentina to three consecutive finals - the 2014 World Cup, and the 2015 and 2016 Copa America.

Messi also captained the South Americans to Copa America glory in 2021.

Aguero has been talking up the Argentine's chances of success in Qatar and hopes all players are fit and ready to go.

He said:

"Argentina arrives very well despite the possibility that some of the boys who have been starting could be sidelined due to injury. I hope everyone arrives in the best way."

Aguero then touched on the importance of Lionel Messi as the leader of the group:

"Messi's leadership is key. I think it will be difficult for any team to dominate Argentina.”

