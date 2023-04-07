Lionel Messi and Neymar miss out as PSG shortlist 7 non-transferable players ahead of summer transfer window: Reports

Lionel Messi and Neymar are reportedly not on the list of seven players whom Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) consider non-transferable.

According to reports from France (via Fichajes.net), PSG are eager to bolster their squad this summer to fulfill their Champions League dream next season. However, before signing new players, they want to get rid of players that are not integral to the club’s project.

Surprisingly, two of the most revered players in the world, Lionel Messi and Neymar, are not seen as key members of the Parisian project. It has been claimed that Kylian Mbappe, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi, Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti, and Marquinhos are the seven non-transferable players.

French superstar Mbappe is set to be the face of the project, while Donnarumma, Mendes, Hakimi, and Verratti are some of the best players in their respective positions. Perreira may not be the best player in his position, but PSG reportedly value his versatility. Finally, there is Marquinhos, who is seen as the team’s fearless leader.

Lionel Messi, whose contract expires in June 2023, sees his future up in the air. Reports claim that PSG have tabled an extension offer for him, but he is yet to agree to it. Barcelona, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, and MLS outfit Inter Miami are reportedly interested in signing the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Neymar, on the other hand, still has over two years left on his PSG contract but is not the club’s flagbearer anymore. His work ethic has come into question time and time again, and he has also missed an alarming number of games due to injuries. The Brazilian is currently nursing an ankle injury, which will keep him out of action until the 2023-24 season.

Since joining the club in 2017, the Brazil superstar has played 173 matches for the Parisians, scoring 118 times and claiming 77 assists. Messi, who joined the club as a free agent in August 2021, meanwhile, has scored 29 goals and provided 32 assists.

Journalist Daniel Riolo believes Neymar and Lionel Messi do not respect PSG

In February, RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo launched an attack on Neymar and Lionel Messi, claiming they did not have any respect for the Parisians. He also slammed fans who supported the pair despite their disrespectful attitude, claiming that such supporters were not worth anything.

Riolo said (via @AfterFoot_Revue):

“If you are a PSG supporter today, you cannot accept that players, like Neymar or Messi, do not respect your club. (...) If you accept that, you are a supporter which is worth nothing.”

According to Forbes, Les Parisiens’ have asked Messi to take a wage cut for the additional year, which has caused the Argentine, who currently earns €30 million/year, to consider alternatives.

Meanwhile, Christophe Galtier’s side are reportedly eager to sell the No. 10 this summer itself. They are willing to let the €220 million man go for as low as €50 million.

