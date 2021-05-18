Lionel Messi ready for Manchester City move if record-breaking wage demands are met - Reports

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi will reportedly be on his way to Manchester City if the Premier League giants agree to his record-breaking wage demands.

Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona runs down after the current season. While contract extension talks are ongoing, reports claim that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are still interested in signing the Argentine.

According to The Sun, Messi is ready to join the newly-crowned Premier League champions if they agree to pay him £500k-a-week after tax, meaning he will stand to earn £25million-a-year. The report further claims that the Argentine only wants a 12-month contract first with an option to extend it by another year.

If Manchester City do agree to Lionel Messi's demands, that would make the Barcelona forward the best-paid player in Premier League history.

Whether Manchester City do end up accepting Messi's entourage demands or choose to explore other options like Erling Haaland remains to be seen.

"I hope Lionel Messi finishes his career at Barcelona" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Guardiola managed Lionel Messi and Co. from 2008 to 2012, winning La Liga thrice and the UEFA Champions League on two occasions.

“I hope he can finish his career at Barça. Messi will not find a better home than at Barca,” Guardiola said as per TV3.

“The only thing that needs to be done, as our dear teacher said, is to go back to the origins, to rescue the cause of things, which makes Barça special in many things in the way they play.

“We know how to do it. The founding thing is already done. All you have to do is dust it off, put some oil on it, the nails ... and do it again. There is no better club to do it," he added.