Lionel Messi recommended PSG to sign Premier League striker before leaving for Inter Miami – Reports

Lionel Messi reportedly advised Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to snap up Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane prior to his Inter Miami switch.

Messi, 36, opted against renewing his contract at the Parc des Princes earlier last month and secured a Bosman move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) side soon after. He snubbed multiple advances from Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal and his boyhood club Barcelona.

After joining PSG on a free transfer in 2021, the former Barcelona man lifted three trophies, including two Ligue 1 titles. He netted 32 goals and contributed 35 assists in 75 appearances across all competitions.

According to RMC Sport journalist Thibaud Leplat, Messi told PSG to sign Kane in the ongoing summer transfer window prior to his departure. He is said to be a huge admirer of the star and recommended his services to his former club as a potential offensive replacement.

Kane, who is in the final year of his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, is expected to secure a move elsewhere this summer. He has drawn serious interest from Bayern Munich apart from the Parisians.

Earlier this month, Bayern lodged a second bid in the region of £70 million to rope in the 84-cap England international after failing with their first offer. However, their transfer approach was snubbed by Tottenham.

Meanwhile, PSG have gained some momentum in their pursuit of the Spurs striker in the last few weeks. They are said to be utilizing their links with agent Pini Zahavi to get a transfer for the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner across the line, as per Loic Tanzi.

So far, Kane has scored a staggering 280 goals and contributed 64 assists in 435 games across competitions for Ange Postecoglou's side.

Ligue 2 star defends ex-PSG forward Lionel Messi from host of criticism faced past term

Lionel Messi, who has a contract until December 2025 at Inter Miami, was subject to abuse and booing after PSG's UEFA Champions League and Coupe de France last-16 stage exits last season. He was also jeered by the Parisians' ultras during a protest back in May.

Speaking to Ligue 2 website, Saint-Etienne midfielder Benjamin Bouchouari hit out at the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's critics. He said:

"Those who say he's finished don't know anything about football. How can you say that about a player who has brought so much to the sport? Afterwards, it is certain that he is older and that he had to adapt to a brand new league but we must not exaggerate at all."

Earlier last season, Messi scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 41 games for the Ligue 1 champions, guiding them to two domestic trophies. He averaged a goal contribution at an excellent interval of 89 minutes despite being in the twilight of his footballing career.