Lionel Messi's Barcelona move hits major snag and incredible wage hike claim emerges involving PSG superstar: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi's potential move to Barcelona has reportedly hit a stumbling block due to the legendary attacker's wage demands.

Messi, 35, is leaving the Parc des Princes at the end of the season when his contract expires. Barca have been eager to seal the iconic forward's return to Camp Nou but he will have to take a 75 percent wage cut.

SPORT (via GOAL) reports that Barcelona have started drawing up a two-year contract for the Argentine hero. This is worth a quarter of his previous (around €100 million in 2020-21) salary with the Blaugrana. The potential deal will include a clause allowing the player to depart after one season with a €25 million gross salary.

Lionel Messi is heading out of PSG in unceremonious circumstances after being suspended for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. This comes in the midst of a transfer saga that has now led to the Argentine opting to leave the Ligue 1 giants.

Barcelona's financial complications are a massive hurdle in Messi's potential return to the club. Their move for their former captain isn't progressing and they still need to cut their wage bill by €200 million.

The Catalan giants are also rivaled by Al Hilal for Messi's signature. The Saudi Pro League outfit have offered Messi a jaw-dropping €271.37 million per year. Meanwhile, David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami are also interested in the legendary attacker.

Messi has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 20 goals and providing 19 assists in 37 matches across competitions. However, his relationship with PSG has been a fractious one and his visit to Saudi Arabia has left a sour taste in the Parisian club's mouth.

PSG's Lionel Messi hinted at change of mind amid Barcelona interest after winning World Cup

Lionel Messi cemented his legacy by winning the World Cup.

Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina in December last year. The iconic forward did so in scintillating fashion, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in eight games.

The former Barcelona skipper explained how things had changed after winning the World Cup in Qatar. He told Infobae:

"I always thank God. I knew he was going to give me a World Cup, I don't know, I felt it. Luckily he gave himself what we dreamed of so much. Luckily it happened in the end. From that day everything changed for me. Now we can say it."

Messi was initially expected to remain with PSG and sign a contract renewal following the World Cup. However, as time progressed, so too did speculation about the Argentine leaving the Parc des Princes.

He left Barca in 2021 when the Catalan giants were unable to afford a new contract for their legendary frontman. He bagged 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games at Camp Nou.

There is a feeling among supporters that Messi no longer has anything to prove after winning the World Cup. PSG is no longer a club that he values of utmost importance. His love for Barcelona is well documented and a return may just be on the cards.

Poll : 0 votes