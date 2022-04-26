Lionel Messi's close circle believes there is no chance of him leaving PSG prematurely: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has decided to remain with the Parisians until at least 2023, a report from TyC Sports (via AS) has claimed. Squashing rumors suggesting that the Argentine would return to Barcelona, the report claims that the 34-year-old remains committed to fulfilling his contractual obligations with the French champions.

Messi has not had the easiest of runs since joining PSG as a free agent before the beginning of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old has not only struggled to find his shooting boots, but has also had to deal with niggling injury concerns.

He underperformed in the club's Champions League Round of 16 meeting with Real Madrid, missing a first-leg penalty and cutting a frustrating figure in the return leg. In the aftermath of the tie, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was booed at the Parc des Princes alongside his teammate Neymar.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk ) Messi will remain at PSG next season. It's decided. he is surprised by so many rumors about his future because he has not even considered an early departure from Paris. Leo understands frustration from the fans and he is convinced he can help PSG win UCL. ) Messi will remain at PSG next season. It's decided. he is surprised by so many rumors about his future because he has not even considered an early departure from Paris. Leo understands frustration from the fans and he is convinced he can help PSG win UCL. @danigilopez (🌕) Messi will remain at PSG next season. It's decided. he is surprised by so many rumors about his future because he has not even considered an early departure from Paris. Leo understands frustration from the fans and he is convinced he can help PSG win UCL. @danigilopez ✅🇦🇷

Following the incident, reports (via Sports Illustrated) claimed that the Argentine was unhappy at PSG and wanted to return home to Barcelona. The latest report from TyC, however, claims otherwise. As disclosed in the report, people close to Messi do not think that he would exit the club prematurely. He supposedly intends to stick around and make good on his current deal with the club.

The former Barcelona No. 10 has scored four goals and provided 13 assists in Ligue 1 this season. His contract with PSG runs out in 2023, but there’s a clause in the contract that could see him extend his stay for another year.

Lionel Messi scores the title-winning goal for PSG against Lens

Only requiring a point from their last five matches, Les Parisiens hosted Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday night (23 April). Against all odds, the visitors kept the game goalless even past the hour mark. Unfortunately, their efforts were undone courtesy of a moment of magic by Messi.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



1793 mins played

🪄 215 progressive passes [🥇]

76 passes into penalty area [🥇]

18 through balls [🥇]

🏻‍ 13 assists [🥈]

0.86 goals and assists p90

⏱ 0.65 assists p90 [🥇]



And the league winning goal... Lionel Messi's league campaign by numbers: [league rank]1793 mins played🪄 215 progressive passes [🥇]76 passes into penalty area [🥇]18 through balls [🥇]🏻‍13 assists [🥈]0.86 goals and assists p90⏱ 0.65 assists p90 [🥇]And the league winning goal... Lionel Messi's league campaign by numbers: [league rank]⚽️ 1793 mins played🪄 215 progressive passes [🥇]🎯 76 passes into penalty area [🥇]🎨 18 through balls [🥇]👨🏻‍🎨 13 assists [🥈]⌛️ 0.86 goals and assists p90⏱ 0.65 assists p90 [🥇]And the league winning goal...😅🇦🇷 https://t.co/6kGr5DjOeh

The Argentine skipper spotted an opening from a long way out and decided to put his foot through. His curling effort evaded the keeper and nestled into the back of the net.

Lens leveled the game with only a couple of minutes left on the clock, but could not keep the hosts from bagging the point they needed to be champions. The match ended 1-1, handing Paris Saint-Germain their 10th Ligue 1 title.

Edited by Samya Majumdar