Two key players of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are expected to be back for their upcoming clash after recovering from their respective injuries. The Herons will face New England Revolution in Major League Soccer over the weekend (Saturday, April 27).

Forward Leonardo Campana had earlier suffered a leg injury, and midfielder Robert Taylor had sustained a muscle injury. They will be now included in the squad for this weekend, as per the Miami Herald’s Michelle Kaufman.

Campana also set for a breakout year with Inter Miami and has shown to be an effective backup to Lionel Messi. The 23-year-old Ecuadorian international had netted two goals this season during the Argentine icon's absence.

The 29-year-old Finnish midfielder, Taylor has also quickly developed a solid rapport with the former Barcelona forward. The duo have combined for four goals in 14 games in the last year.

The injury list for Inter Miami runs long this season with Argentine attacking midfielder Facundo Farias being ruled out for the rest of the year. Paraguayan midfielder Spanish defender Diego Gomez and Jordi Alba have both recently sustained injuries and won't return for a while. Lionel Messi was also absent for about a month after suffering a hamstring problem last month.

Lionel Messi can miss up to seven Inter Miami fixtures during Copa America

Lionel Messi might not be available for about seven matches for Inter Miami for the 2024 Copa America with Argentina. Before the start of the tournament, Argentina have two friendly games as part their preparations against Ecuador on June 9 and Guatemala on June 14.

In the group stage, La Albiceleste will first face Canada on June 20 followed by Chile and Peru on June 25 and June 29 respectively. If Argentina make it to the Copa America final, which is set for July 14, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner might miss seven club matches.

Messi is anticipated to miss fixtures against Philadelphia Union (June 15), Columbus Crew (June 19), Nashville FC (June 29), Charlotte FC (July 3), FC Cincinnati (July 6), Toronto FC (July 17) and Chicago Fire (July 20).

The Herons are currently on top of the Major League Soccer table with 18 points in 10 matches.