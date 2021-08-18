Lionel Messi's PSG debut date revealed - Reports

Lionel Messi is expected to make his debut for PSG on August 29th. The Ligue 1 side take on Reims away from home before the first international break of the 2021-22 club season.

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the signing of Lionel Messi last week, and the Argentine began training with the team a couple of days back. The former Barcelona forward joined as a free agent after his contract at the Camp Nou could not be renewed due to La Liga rules.

Lionel Messi could not play in pre-season with Barcelona or PSG and has not taken the pitch since Argentina's Copa America final win over Brazil. Marca claim the Argentine will only be making his debut for the Ligue 1 side at the end of the month.

Messi is set to be eased into the starting XI by Mauricio Pochettino as he is not entirely match fit as yet. Confirming the plans, the PSG manager said:

"Our challenge now is to ensure all of these top players form a team capable of meeting all the challenges ahead of it. We want to make sure that this team becomes a strong unit. As for when we might see Leo Messi in action, it is his second day of training after a month since he played the last game at the Copa America. We will take things step by step, get to know each other and have him feel fit and comfortable so that he is able to make his debut when he is fully fit."

Lionel Messi looking forward to PSG debut

Lionel Messi was unveiled by PSG last week after sealing the deal a couple of days after his Barcelona exit. The Argentine admitted it was difficult to move away from Spain after spending most of his life there.

🔜📺😍



Vivez l'avant-match de #PSGRCSA, dès 19h10, en direct du Parc des Princes sur #PSGtv



À suivre notamment, la présentation des recrues, le tout en présence du basketteur @EvanFourmizz et des anciens Parisiens @Ludovic_Giuly et @Javi_Pastore ❤️💙 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 14, 2021

However, Messi is looking forward to his time in France and said:

"My exit from Barcelona was a hard moment after so many years... it was a difficult change after so much time. But from the moment I arrived here, I feel very happy and I want to begin training and I wanted it to be a quick signing. I'm enjoying my time in Paris since the first minute my family and I arrived."

PSG have started their season well with two wins in two games. They defeated Troyes 2-1 in the opening game before thrashing Strasbourg 4-2 at home.

The French giants face Brest this week and Lionel Messi is expected to be in the stadium, if not on the bench.

For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!

Edited by Anantaajith Ra