Lionel Messi seriously considering move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr: Reports

Lionel Messi is reportedly considering a move to Saudi Pro League (SPL) side Al-Nassr. The Argentine is ready to join Cristiano Ronaldo to form a formidable partnership in Saudi Arabia.

As per a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport, Messi is seriously considering joining Ronaldo as a move to Barcelona looks unlikely. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is planning his next move as his contract at PSG expires in the summer.

The French side were willing to extend his contract, but their FFP situation has seen their plans change. Moreover, PSG fans have turned on the former Barcelona star after the club's exit from the UEFA Champions League.

Al-Hilal coach Ramon Diaz spoke about the possibility of signing Messi earlier this season and said:

"It grows all over the world; it was seen in the World Cup. Clubs can have eight foreigners; you can have the best because there are no financial problems. ... It happened with Ronaldo, and most of Al Hilal's foreigners are international. If they continue like this, they will grow."

"The presence of Cristiano is important to give football more expectation. They have the possibility of buying Messi, imagine the power they have."

Al-Hilal are reportedly still interested in signing Messi and could join the race to sign the Argentine.

Lionel Messi's move to Barcelona hanging in the balance

Lionel Messi had reportedly agreed to take a massive wage cut to rejoin Barcelona. However, the move still hangs in the balance as the club's financial situation has not changed.

Jose Alvarez of El Chiringuito TV reported last month that the Argentine would be offered a one-year deal with an optional year, with €6-7 million in wages per season.

He said:

"Leo Messi is ready to take a pay cut and adapt to a salary in accordance with Barça's situation. Laporta must have a face to face talk with him. Leo saw the fans at the Spotify Camp Nou chant his name last Sunday. People from the club who were not in favour of Messi's return have understood that it would be a great financial boost."

Inter Milan and Inter Miami have also expressed interest in signing Lionel Messi this summer.

