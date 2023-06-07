Discussions surrounding Lionel Messi's next club continue to take shape, with Al Hilal, Barcelona and Inter Miami all interested in signing him. However, reports now suggest that the MLS side have stolen a march on their competitors.

The player's father and agent, Jorge Messi, recently mentioned that they would reveal their decision by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Lionel Messi's admiration and appreciation for Barcelona as a club is widely known, with the player believed to have been keen on a return to add to his legacy. However, the nature of his exit back in 2021 left a sour taste in his and his family's mouth, resulting in their apprehension about a potential move.

There were also mentions of a potential transfer to Inter Miami, before the MLS club loaning him out to Barcelona for a chunk of their season. However, it is unclear whether such a deal will be possible given both the clubs will have their own ambitions.

What is clear, though, is that Messi and his wife, Antonella, are reluctant to move to Saudi Arabia with their three young children. This virtually rules out a potential move to Al Hilal, or any other club in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) in the foreseeable future.

This has given David Beckham-led Inter Miami added confidence in their pursuit of the Argentine as they believe they hold all the cards to bring Lionel Messi to the MLS. The player's camp are expected to make an announcement soon.

PSG preparing for life after Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are already preparing for life without Lionel Messi as they continue to remain active in the transfer market whilst constantly being linked with new names.

They recently announced the acquisition of Marco Asensio on a free transfer following his contract expiration with Real Madrid. They are also targeting Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, whose deal expires at the end of June as well.

Could be the 3rd free agent signing after Marco Asensio already completed and Milan Škriniar who signed a pre-contract in January. PSG have scheduled new round of talks this week to discuss Marcus Thuram as concrete target. He’s in the list of Luis Campos.Could be the 3rd free agent signing after Marco Asensio already completed and Milan Škriniar who signed a pre-contract in January. PSG have scheduled new round of talks this week to discuss Marcus Thuram as concrete target. He’s in the list of Luis Campos. 🔴🔵 #PSGCould be the 3rd free agent signing after Marco Asensio already completed and Milan Škriniar who signed a pre-contract in January. https://t.co/7mrkG5tB1k

With Neymar also rumored to be eyeing the exit door, PSG might need to bring in further reinforcements to maintain their level and to potentially build upon it.

It will be interesting to see how the club proceed with their business, given they also have to appoint a new manager following the dismissal of Christophe Galtier.

