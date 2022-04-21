Lionel Messi to stay at PSG despite rumors of summer exit: Reports

Lionel Messi has reportedly decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for another season. The Argentina international has endured a difficult debut season with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has ruled out any move away from the Parc des Princes. He is expected to lead the Ligue 1 club to an elusive Champions League crown next season.

The 34-year-old parted ways with Barcelona last summer after the expiration of his contract. The Catalan club's poor wage structure and La Liga rules meant that they could not renew the Argentine's contract. He then joined the Ligue 1 club on free transfer.

The former Barcelona star, however, has endured a disappointing campaign. The Parisians are at the top of the Ligue 1 table. They will have the chance to lift the league title if they claim a victory over Angers on Wednesday. However, they were knocked out of the Champions League at the Round of 16 stage by Real Madrid.

Messi has scored just three goals in 21 Ligue 1 appearances this season. He was also heavily criticized for his disappointing performance in the Champions League against Real Madrid. He also missed a penalty in the match. The former Barcelona star was booed by PSG fans in subsequent games.

However, the forward has reportedly reiterated his desire to succeed at the Parc des Princes. He has been left surprised by rumors linking him with a move away from PSG . His contract with the club is set to run until 2023, with an option for a further year.

Lionel Messi's desire to stay at PSG could lead to Kylian Mbappe extending his deal with the club

Despite the presence of Neymar and Messi, Kylian Mbappe has arguably been PSG's best player this season. The French forward has scored 32 goals and provided 22 assists in 40 appearances for the club.

The 23-year-old's contract is set to expire this summer. According to The Mirror, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is close to reaching an agreement with Real Madrid over a summer move.

However, Si.com suggests Mbappe is reconsidering his future and could opt to stay at the Parc des Princes. This is so that he may play alongside Neymar and Messi next season.

The trio struggled to form unity and cohesion during the first half of the season. However, have formed a formidable partnership in attack in recent weeks. They have scored 13 goals between them in their last three league games.

Hence, Messi's desire to stay at PSG and try to win a Champions League title could help persuade Mbappe to extend his contract with the club.

