Lionel Messi thinking of not renewing PSG contract after being displeased with Christophe Galtier’s decision in Monaco game: Reports

Lionel Messi may not renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) if reports from Catalonia-based publication El Nacional are to be believed. According to the recently released report, the Argentine playmaker was not pleased with Christophe Galtier's decision to substitute him during their clash against Monaco.

The French tactician does not view Messi as irreplaceable, and this is said to have angered the 35-year-old.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi was subbed off in the 87th minute with PSG tied 1-1 vs. Monaco. Messi was subbed off in the 87th minute with PSG tied 1-1 vs. Monaco. https://t.co/Wvb4AO5fCs

His performances in the final third have done little to impress Christophe Galtier, who substituted the playmaker while pushing for a win against Monaco. This decision is one that Messi does not understand, and El Nacional claims that the manager does not consider the Argentine to be 'a key man in his schemes.'

There were reports from L'Equipe about PSG's intent to renew Lionel Messi's contract, which is due to expire in just one year. The Parisians were looking at sitting down to discuss an extension, but El Nacional claims that the substitution in the Monaco game has dented the contract talks.

With the Argentine maestro unhappy with his treatment by Galtier, it is believed that he is considering not renewing a contract with the Parisian giants.

B/R Football @brfootball



He's got 15 goals and 17 assists in 39 games On this day last year, Leo Messi made his PSG debut.He's got 15 goals and 17 assists in 39 games On this day last year, Leo Messi made his PSG debut.He's got 15 goals and 17 assists in 39 games 💫 https://t.co/Tbr157eKw8

This has led to new rumors about a potential return to Barcelona, where Messi is regarded as a legend after spending the bulk of his career there. Blaugrana president Joan Laporta has also openly indicated interest in bringing their legendary goalscorer back to finish his career at Camp Nou.

If Messi does not renew with the Parisians, as he was reportedly prepared to, it could place a return to Camp Nou on the cards.

Trouble brews at PSG as Lionel Messi contract situation joins a series of rumored issues

The Catalan publication sees these unfurling events as a 'powder keg' in the dressing room at the Parc des Princes, noting that the club have not had 'a quiet day'.

There are already reports of a rift between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and the differences between Galtier and Messi have added to the troubled waters at PSG.

Lionel Messi spent the previous season under Mauricio Pochettino's leadership, but struggled to hit the ground running after his first season outside Barcelona. This new season, however, has seen the 35-year-old start off in an exciting manner, with three goals and two assists from his first four league games for PSG.

