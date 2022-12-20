Lionel Messi unlikely to return to Barcelona due to 2 main reasons: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi will not rejoin Barcelona despite being constantly linked with a return to Camp Nou, according to journalist Marcal Lorente.

Lionel Messi put an end to his 21-year-long association with Barcelona in the summer of 2021. While he was keen to extend his stay at the club, the Catalans were unable to extend his contract due to financial constraints.

The Argentina captain went on to join Ligue 1 giants PSG on a free transfer, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with them. However, he has consistently been linked with a return to Camp Nou.

Messi has his current contract with Les Parisiens expiring at the end of the current season. Many fans believe there is an opportunity for Barcelona to bring him back to the club next summer.

According to the aforementioned source, though, the 35-year-old is unlikely to rejoin the Blaugrana. There are said to be two main reasons for the player not returning to the La Liga club.

Messi believes he was wronged by club president Joan Laporta before he left in 2021, as per the report. It is said that the forward has refused to entertain talks with the Spaniard despite his efforts.

Xavi's side are also reportedly not in a position to fund the Argentinean's return financially. They pulled several economic levers to sign seven new players in the summer and cannot afford to fork out a significant amount of money again.

To make things worse for Barcelona, PSG are also determined to tie Messi down to a new deal. They are even close to convincing the player to put pen to paper on a fresh contract if the report is to be believed.

Former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi could move to the MLS

While a return to the Blaugrana is unlikely for Lionel Messi, he could extend his stay at PSG. There have also been suggestions that he could play in the Major League Soccer (MLS) before he retires.

MLS club Inter Miami, who are part-owned by David Beckham, have been credited with an interest in signing Messi. They are said to be keen to acquire his services when his contract with the Parisians expires.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein claimed in October that Inter Miami are confident about signing Messi. They are tipped to continue talks with him now as the 2022 FIFA World Cup has ended.

It thus remains to be seen where the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's future lies.

