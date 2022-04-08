Lionel Messi urges PSG to sign 17-year-old forward: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi has reportedly urged his side to target Lazio youngster Luka Romero. The 17-year-old is one of the most highly-rated teenagers in Europe, having made four first-team appearances for the Serie A side this season.

Messi is said to have been so impressed with the winger when on international duty for Argentina last week that he is pushing for his side to sign the teenager. Corriere dello Sport (via Football-Italia) reports that the PSG star has told the club hierarchy to look at bringing Romero to the Parc des Princes.

The 17-year-old is highly sought-after but Lazio are keen to tie him down to a new deal once he turns 18 in November. Romero's current deal with the Italian side runs until 2023. The Serie A outfit will need to be quick to deflect the interest that is likely going to grow with each impressive outing for the winger.

Could Lionel Messi turn things around at PSG next season?

It has been a difficult debut season for the Argentine in Paris.

Even if Romero doesn't join the Ligue 1 leaders, Messi will be looking to return to his usual best. The Argentine has encountered a difficult debut season in Paris, where he has struggled to hit the heights he reached at Barcelona.

The legendary forward has just eight goals and provided 11 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians this season. He has found himself under fire from both the French media and PSG fans for his disappointing form.

Messi was recently booed by the Parc des Princes faithful after PSG capitulated against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

The Argentine forward may be playing in a new PSG side next season, with a number of changes anticipated to take place at the club. There remains uncertainty over the future of striker Kylian Mbappe, who is rumored to join Real Madrid this summer.

However, the latest on Mbappe's situation points toward him remaining in Paris. RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo (via 90min) reported the Frenchman is set to perform a U-turn. Mbappe hasn't forged the attacking tandem with his Messi that many had envisioned. However, they may have the chance to try again next year if reports are to be believed.

The Argentinian may also be playing under a new manager, with Mauricio Pochettino's position reportedly under threat. Zinedine Zidane is the man that PSG want to replace the Argentinian if they do indeed part ways (per El Nacional).

