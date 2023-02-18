Lionel Messi wanted 6 people out of Barcelona including player who betrayed his father if he were to remain at Camp Nou: Reports

Before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Lionel Messi and his father Jorge - who also acted as his agent - gave an ultimatum to Barcelona president Joan Laporta. The demand was straightforward and essential - a radical remodeling of the club's locker room through the expulsion of six people.

According to El Nacional, the forward explicitly mentioned six people whom, he insisted, had to be removed from the club if they wanted to retain him. Unfortunately, for Barca, their inability to comply with his requests eventually caused him to leave, alongside their financial struggles.

Amongst the six people that Lionel Messi had identified was Gerard Pique. Despite having been close friends since childhood, their relationship had deteriorated over the years, and the animosity between them had reportedly intensified. Messi referred to Pique as a 'traitor' and did not invite him to the farewell dinner he held before his departure from the club.

Another player that Messi targeted was the goalkeeper, Marc-André ter Stegen. Although they were never close, they reportedly had a heated dispute during a practice session which was subsequently leaked to the press. Ter Stegen accused the Argentine of having a disrespectful attitude towards young players from the academy and not setting a good example for them.

Lionel Messi also had a difficult relationship with Riqui Puig, a young, highly-rated midfielder from Barcelona's youth academy. Despite being touted as a potential star, Messi wanted him gone from the club.

Another player whom Lionel Messi had little appreciation for was Antoine Griezmann. The two had a poor rapport on and off the pitch, prompting the Argentine to demand a transfer for him, which was eventually granted. By this time, though, Messi had become a PSG player.

Ansu Fati was the last player on Lionel Messi's blacklist. The youngster had chosen to join Jorge Mendes' agency, a move that was seen as a betrayal by Messi's father.

Messi also had a poor opinion of Ronald Koeman's coaching abilities, believing that he lacked the necessary skill set to manage Barcelona and wanted the manager gone. Despite Joan Laporta's attempts to find a suitable replacement, it took several months before Xavi Hernandez was brought in to take over, with the Argentine playing for PSG.

Barcelona remain hopeful for Lionel Messi return as the Argentine is yet to decide his future

Reports from TEAMtalk indicate that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are currently attempting to extend Lionel Messi's contract, though no official agreement has been made yet. Speculation regarding his future has been growing, with his current deal in Paris expiring at the end of the season.

Some pundits have proposed that a move to Inter Miami in the MLS or a return to Barcelona in Spain could be potential destinations for Messi. Although the situation surrounding Lionel Messi's contract remains uncertain, it is clear that PSG are eager to keep him on board. Barca will also be hoping they can pounce and get their legend on a free transfer.

Nevertheless, it is worth noting that, contrary to certain reports, there has been no verbal agreement between the player and the club about a contract extension.

