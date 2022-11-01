Lionel Messi wants to skip PSG's match close to the World Cup - Reports

Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi is reportedly concerned about his fitness ahead of the World Cup and could request to skip the club's last match this month.

The Parisians are set to play Auxerre on 13 November while Argentina's Qatar journey begins on 22 November. According to journalist Gaston Edul (via Canal Supporters), the Argentine playmaker could potentially skip their Ligue 1 clash against the Burgundy outfit.

The forward currently has his sights set on winning the highly coveted trophy with La Albiceleste, with discussions about his future now on the back burner. It is believed that Lionel Messi shares a cordial relationship with PSG manager Christophe Galtier, who took over at the club after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked.

This relationship could make it possible for Galtier to grant the Argentine's potential request to skip the Auxerre game.

Lionel Messi has been one of the best players at the Parc des Princes this campaign, finding himself in an impressive run of form with the Parisian outfit. While he struggled to score last season, instead reverting to providing assists, he has succeeded in doing both this time out.

With 12 goals and 13 assists in just 17 appearances for the French giants, the Argentine ace is having the time of his life in the capital city.

Lionel Messi could renew his PSG contract

Much has been made about Messi's future at PSG, with the Barcelona legend now in the final year of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

Although the Parisians are interested in extending the Argentine's deal to keep him in France, the in-form playmaker has not made a decision to renew at this time.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide | PSG trying hard to renew Messi’s contract | PSG trying hard to renew Messi’s contract 🚨| PSG trying hard to renew Messi’s contract https://t.co/PAw8Uqkwm3

According to Fabrizio Romano, Messi will decide where he wants to go after the World Cup is over. The cordial relationship he has reportedly created with Galtier could potentially see La Pulga renew his contract with the Parisians.

However, the allure of a return to Barcelona might be too much for the in-form playmaker to ignore. The hierarchy at Camp Nou have not hidden the fact that bringing their legend home is a top priority and a move is in the works.

The forward has also recently been courted by Inter Miami, who are reportedly interested in bringing Messi to America.

Poll : 0 votes