Liverpool among 3 European giants in race to sign 2022 FIFA World Cup winner this summer - Reports

Liverpool, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder and 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister.

According to fichajes.net, City are the primary favourites to secure Mac Allister's signature. However, Atletico could still look to sign the player. It's worth noting that Los Rojiblancos have his Argentina teammates Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Correa and Nahuel Molina in their ranks.

The report adds that Liverpool are the final team to enter the fray, but that the Reds could convince Mac Allister to join them. It also says that the Brighton midfielder, 24, could fit in well into Jurgen Klopp's plans. It's worth noting that the Argentine's contract with the Seagulls runs till 2025.

Fichajes.net @fichajesnet



fichajes.net/noticias/tres-… Los tres grandes equipos que pujan por Mac Allister Los tres grandes equipos que pujan por Mac Allisterfichajes.net/noticias/tres-…

Mac Allister rose to prominence during the World Cup in Qatar in December last year. He had made only eight appearances for La Albiceleste before the tournament. The midfielder was an unused substitute in their opening 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.

However, the Liverpool, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid target was drafted into the starting XI for the team's must-win game against Mexico. A stellar performance in a game, which ended in a 2-0 Argentina win, meant he wouldn't start on the bench.

Mac Allister scored in their final group game against Poland and assisted Angel Di Maria in the final against France. He averaged 1.3 key passes, 89% passing accuracy, 1.5 tackles and 5.2 successful duels per game. He was a vital cog in Argentina's midfield alongside De Paul and Enzo Fernandez as Argentina won their first World Cup in 36 years.

Liverpool-linked Alexis Mac Allister has been in excellent form for Brighton this season

Apart from his exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Alexis Mac Allister has also enjoyed an excellent season for Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Argentine has scored seven times in 21 games across the Premier League and FA Cup. That makes the ongoing campaign the most productive one of his senior club career, with plenty of games still to be played.

He has also averaged 1.1 key passes, 2.5 tackles, 1.1 interceptions and 5.5 duels per game in the league.

Thanks to Mac Allister's exploits, Brighton are eighth in the Premier League with 35 points from 22 games. They're just four behind sixth-placed Fulham, who have played three games more.

Poll : 0 votes