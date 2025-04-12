Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City told to fork out £100m for 25-year-old PL star next summer: Reports

Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to demand £100 million for the services of their star midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White amid interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City. As reported by Caught Offside, Nuno Espirito Santo's side value the 25-year-old at £100 million.
Nottingham Forest have enjoyed a stellar season this time out, and Gibbs-White has been one of their best performers. The Tricky Trees are third in the Premier League table and look set for Champions League football next season.
Gibbs-White has been the midfield general for Nuno Espirito Santo's side this season and has impressed with his all-round abilities. The Englishman has contributed five goals and nine assists in 30 games this campaign.
The versatile midfielder, who can play either as a number eight or a number ten, joined Nottingham Forest in 2022 from Wolverhampton Wanderers. He cost the Garibaldis around a reported £42 million including add-ons and has been a key player for them since.
Despite his excellent form this season, Gibbs-White missed out on Thomas Tuchel’s initial selection for his first England squad. He eventually got called up after Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer pulled out with an injury.
There have been reports that Gibbs-White reckons that he needs to play for a bigger club to boost his chances of an England call-up. However, Nottingham Forest are understood to be desperate to keep him and strengthen their squad around him.
Gibbs-White has no shortage of interest in his services, with Premier League giants Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City all reportedly keen on his signature. He is set to enter the final two years of his deal at the City Ground, putting Forest in a difficult negotiating position.
Liverpool slap €55m price tag on attacker amid interest from Arsenal
Liverpool have reportedly slapped a €55 million price tag on versatile attacker Diogo Jota amid interest from Arsenal. As reported by TEAMtalk, Arne Slot could be open to offloading the Portugal international this summer for the right price.
Jota has been an important player for Liverpool since joining the Reds in 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal worth reported £45 million. While the Portuguese attacker has been a reliable goalscoring outlet over the years, his availability has been a concern.
Jota has struggled with consistent injury problems during his time at Anfield and has missed 99 games since joining the Merseyside giants. He has contributed 65 goals and 24 assists in 176 appearances for the Reds till date.
Arsenal are reportedly keen on Jota if he becomes available in the summer. The 28-year-old has also reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and his former club Wolves.