Liverpool attacker on Barcelona's shortlist if they offload Ferran Torres or Raphinha: Reports

Barcelona could make a move for Liverpool star Luis Diaz after offloading Ferran Torres and/or Raphinha in the future.

According to Fichajes.net, Barcelona were interested in signing the Colombia international before his €47 million switch to Liverpool in January 2022. Since then, has established himself as one of the most menacing left-wingers in English football.

Diaz, 26, has had no problem finding regular playing time under Jurgen Klopp, registering four goals and an assist in 14 games across competitions this season. However, he has managed just 14 minutes of football in his last three Premier League games combined.

The Reds currently have Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo as their first-team options up front. And while Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones have been used as central midfielders under Klopp, both of them are capable of playing out wide.

Diaz still has over three and a half years remaining on his contract at Anfield. Torres and Raphinha, meanwhile, have been linked with moves away from the Spotify Camp Nou in recent months.

The Spanish forward, signed from Manchester City in January 2022, is apparently up for sale in the January transfer window. Raphina, signed for €58 million from Leeds United last year, is also believed to be up for sale, with Chelsea and Newcastle United monitoring his situation.

Agent confirms interest in Serie A star wanted by Barcelona and Liverpool

Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu has been linked with a move to Barcelona, Liverpool, and Manchester City in recent weeks.

Although he has made just 14 senior appearances for Lecce since joining them on an initial loan deal last summer, Dorgu is in high demand. The 19-year-old's agent, Kingsley Ogbodo, recently told Sportitalia (h/t Football-Italia.net):

"I can confirm those clubs [Manchester City, Liverpool, and Barcelona] and others too, but I don’t want to name names or create noise around him, as there is no need. There is a lot of interest around Patrick and that does not surprise me, as his talent is clear for all to see."

Dorgu, 19, is on a long-term deal at Stadio Via del mare that doesn't expire before the summer of 2027. He has represented Denmark at every youth level from U18 onwards but is yet to make his bow for the senior team.