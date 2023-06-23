Liverpool attacker set to join Bundesliga club - Reports

Liverpool will send Fabio Carvalho out on loan to Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, according to Portuguese radio station Renascenca.

Carvalho, 20, joined the Reds from Fulham for a bargain fee of £5 million last summer. He moved to Merseyside following an impressive season at Craven Cottage, where he bagged 11 goals and eight assists in 38 appearances across competitions. The attacker was pivotal to the Cottagers earning promotion to the Premier League as Championship winners.

The Portugal U21 international made a positive start to life at Liverpool, bagging two goals in his first five league games. It's worth noting that his second goal for the club was a 98th-minute winner against Newcastle United at home in August, helping the Reds seal a 2-1 win.

Carvalho played in all but three of the Merseysider's Premier League games before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. However, he fell down the pecking order after the tournament, clocking just eight minutes of action in the top flight.

His reduced involvement during the second half of the season raised concerns about his future at Liverpool. There are suggestions that he could leave the club in search of regular playing time ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Leipzig attempted to take advantage of Carvalho's situation by approaching the Reds with an offer to buy last month. Football Insider reported earlier this month that the German club are prepared to make another proposal for the attacker after having an initial bid in excess of £10 million rejected.

Meanwhile, it was widely reported that Jurgen Klopp's side have no desire to let Carvalho leave permanently, but the idea of including a buy-back option was floated. Their preference has always been to send him out on loan to help him earn regular playing time.

It now appears that Liverpool and Leipzig have reached a compromise over Carvalho by agreeing a loan deal. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Bundesliga club will not have the option to make the move permanent, though.

Liverpool continue talks to sign Khephren Thuram

In terms of incomings, a midfield overhaul remains Liverpool's priority this summer, with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita on their way out. The Reds have already completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion but could make two more additions to the position.

The Merseyside-based club appear to have turned their attention towards OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram, having opened talks over a deal weeks ago. The midfielder is currently with the France U21 side at the European Under-21 Championship.

Jurgen Klopp's side are prepared to wait till the tournament ends before making an offer for Thuram, 22. They are tipped to make a bid that's close to Nice's valuation of €40 million. It's worth noting that the competition runs from June 21 through July 8.

Apart from Thuram, several other Liverpool targets are representing their respective nations at the European Under-21 Championship. Borussia Monchengladbach's Kouadio Manu Kone, Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga and Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven are all participating.

