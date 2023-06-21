Liverpool to step up pursuit of French midfielder who could cost at least €40m: Reports

Liverpool are prepared to wait until the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship ends to make an offer for OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, according to French regional daily Nice-Matin.

The Reds are determined to revamp their midfield this summer, with James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo on their way out. They have signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for €41 million, but have been quiet since announcing the Argentinian's arrival on June 8.

Liverpool have been forced to play the waiting game as several of their targets are involved in the European Under-21 Championship. Thuram and Kouadio Kone are part of France's squad, while Ryan Gravenberch and Gabri Veiga are representing the Netherlands and Spain respectively.

The tournament, held in Romania and Georgia, commences on Wednesday (June 21) and runs until July 8. According to the aforementioned source, the Merseyside-based club will wait till the competition ends to step up their interest in Thuram.

Jurgen Klopp's side have reportedly identified Thuram, 22, as their top target after Mac Allister and are prepared to be patient to sign him. They are tipped to make an offer that is close to Nice's valuation of €40 million after the European Under-21 Championship.

Khephren, who is the son of French legend Lilian Thuram, has been on Nice's books since joining them on a free transfer from AS Monaco in 2019. He has since made 138 appearances across competitions for Les Aiglons, bagging eight goals and 11 assists.

The midfielder made his senior debut for France in their 4-0 win against the Netherlands in the 2024 UEFA European Championship qualifiers in March.

Thuram is primarily a central midfielder but is also comfortable operating as a defensive midfielder. His versatility, coupled with his age, makes him a suitable target for Liverpool and Klopp.

Liverpool drop interest in Khephren Thuram's OGC Nice teammate Jean-Clair Todibo

Although Liverpool are prioritizing additions to their midfield, they are said to be also in the market for a defender this summer. They have been credited with an interest in several players, including Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven.

It was claimed in April that the Reds are among the clubs keen on signing OGC Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo, 23. However, they have since dropped their interest in the former Barcelona defender, according to Nice-Matin.

Jurgen Klopp's side reportedly want a younger player who would be prepared to be the fourth-choice centre-back at Anfield. It thus remains to be seen who the Premier League giants will turn their attention towards.

Todibo, meanwhile, will not be too upset about the Reds ending their interest in him. Manchester United, Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with a move for the France international. Like Khephren Thuram, Nice value the defender at €40 million.

