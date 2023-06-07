PSG and Newcastle United interested in signing 23-year-old ex-Barcelona star: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Newcastle United are reportedly keen to snap up former Barcelona star and OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Todibo, 23, has established himself as one of the best defensive performers in Ligue 1 over the last two seasons. After guiding Nice to a fifth-place finish last time around, he has helped his team finish in ninth this campaign.

A right-footed ball-playing defender blessed with pace and tackling, the Frenchman has been speculated to secure a move away from his club for quite some time. He was linked with Manchester United and Liverpool earlier this year.

According to Nice-Matin, PSG are likely to face competition from Newcastle United for Todibo's signature in the near future. Napoli and AC Milan have also expressed their interest in signing the Toulouse youth product this summer.

Should Todibo join PSG ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season, he would provide solid competition to Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe. He would be their second defensive signing after Milan Skriniar, who is set to join on a free.

On the other hand, Todibo would emerge as a crucial starter at the St. James' Park should he join the Magpies. He would likely displace Fabian Schar as the preferred right-sided centre-back to form a partnership with Sven Botman.

According to L'Equipe, Nice are willing to enter negotiations for Todibo if an offer of around £35 million is tabled.

Todibo, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, joined Nice initially on a short-term loan from Barcelona in the winter of 2021. He completed a permanent move worth over £7 million in the subsequent summer window.

So far, the former Schalke and Benfica man has scored two goals in 103 matches across all competitions for Nice.

Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona? Journalist opines after PSG exit

Speaking on his Twitch channel, reputed journalist Gerard Romero claimed that he has received a discouraging update on ex-PSG superstar Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona. He elaborated:

"I've received a negative call regarding Messi's story and we need a miracle or a radical shift in the matter."

Messi, 35, has found himself in the midst of a sensational transfer saga in the past couple of months. With his PSG stint behind him, he has popped up as a transfer target for the likes of Barcelona, Al-Hilal and Inter Miami of late.

Barcelona currently need to cut over £170 million from their inflated salary bill due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. If they fail to lighten their financial books in time, the La Liga champions might miss out on the Argentine's signature.

