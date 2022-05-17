Liverpool and Barcelona stars among 4 Bayern Munich targets as Lewandowski and Gnabry snub new contracts: Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly chasing four summer transfer targets, including stars from Barcelona and Liverpool, as a few of their current players have turned down contract extensions.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry are refusing to sign new deals, with the pair out of contract at the Allianz Arena next summer.

Falk also listed the quadret of players that Bayern Munich would like to chase, the most notable of which are Sadio Mane and Ousmane Dembele.

Mane has been in blistering form for Liverpool and Senegal this season. He has scored 22 goals in 49 club appearances this term and has also won the FA Cup, League Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 30-year-old forward is out of contract next summer, with rumors emerging that a key member of Jurgen Klopp's team may be leaving in search of a new challenge before long.

Meanwhile, Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele is set to leave Camp Nou at the end of the campaign when his deal expires. The 25-year-old winger's spell in Catalonia has been plagued by injuries since his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Stuttgart forward Sasa Kalajdzic has also reportedly been shortlisted by Bayern, as well as Ajax striker Sebastian Haller. The former West Ham attacker has enjoyed a career revival at the Dutch giants, having netted 11 times in eight Champions League encounters this term.

Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry 'still a bit far apart' on contract renewal talks

The 26-year-old has played every Bundesliga game this season for Bayern Munich. He has scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.

Gnabry has been a key part of Bayern's success in recent years. However, when asked about the German international's future, club president Herbert Hainer claimed in an interview with SZ (as per Bulinews):

"Our management is in talks with Serge. Our expectations are still a bit far apart. So far we haven't reached an agreement, that's no secret. We know what we have in Serge and I think he also knows what he has here."

"Serge belongs to the generation Kimmich, Goretzka, Sané who have known each other for a long time. I'm confident and I hope Serge will extend his contract."

Meanwhile, talismanic forward Robert Lewandowski told Sky Germany that he may have played his last game for Die Roten. Lewandowski has informed club officials that he won't be signing a new contract at the club.

