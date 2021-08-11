Liverpool and Barcelona still interested in Portuguese midfield ace - Reports

Liverpool’s plans for the remainder of the transfer window hinge on how well they can sell some of their fringe players, as per reputed football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have signed just one player this summer – Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig. Liverpool have sufficient cover in most areas of the pitch after signing Konate and will only sign players if they absolutely need to.

Liverpool have prioritized securing the futures of their first team stars over signing new players this summer. Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are next in line after Liverpool offered new contracts to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Alisson Becker last week.

Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that Liverpool are interested in Lille midfielder Renato Sanches ⚽https://t.co/IHvtDODbQx — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) August 11, 2021

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that further additions this summer will depend on outgoings, and Renato Sanches is one player the Reds could move in for.

"Working on selling players is key for Liverpool. [Xherdan] Shaqiri has some interest from Lyon. They have some attacking players to leave but not their stars like [Mo] Salah and [Sadio] Mane – they’re staying of course.

"They’re working on new contracts for players to stay. Alisson, Fabinho and Alexander-Arnold have been announced. Virgil van Dijk will be the next one.

"Talking about new signings. I would keep an eye on Renato Sanches for the midfield. FC Barcelona are [also] looking at his situation. It’s FC Barcelona and Liverpool interested in Sanches. His price tag is around €40m. For Liverpool, it’s important to sell players to sign new players.”

Liverpool trying to trim the squad ahead before the transfer window closes

The Reds suffered financially last season as they were unable to offload several fringe players due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far this summer, Liverpool have managed to offload the trio of Taiwo Awoniyi, Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson, and a couple more could follow.

Renato Sanches - Technical Elegance pic.twitter.com/QDICXzK1mE — Hugo ✞ (@HugoFilmzi) August 5, 2021

Shaqiri is attracting interest from Lyon and could leave once the French club make a bid Liverpool consider good enough for a sale.

Nat Phillips has also been linked with several Premier League sides and was left out of the Reds’ squad for their final pre-season game against Osasuna.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar