Liverpool to battle Arsenal in race to sign striker dubbed as the next Erling Haaland - Reports

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly in the race to sign Nordsjaelland striker Andreas Schjelderup, who has been dubbed the next Erling Haaland.

As per Calciomercato (h/t TeamTALK), Sevilla are also tracking the up-and-coming striker's progress and have already had a £3.5 million bid rejected. The Danish side is holding out for an offer in the region of £17.5 million for the Norwegian.

Liverpool's need to add to their attack is evident. The Reds may have signed Darwin Nunez from SL Benfica this summer. However, they also saw important squad players in Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino leave the club.

Moreover, 30-year-old Roberto Firmino is slowly entering the twilight of his career and is on a contract that runs out in the summer of 2023. It is worth mentioning that the Reds missed out on signing Haaland in the past.

According to his father, Alfe-Inge Haaland, Liverpool were among the teams that were linked with the Norway international before his move to Manchester City in June this year. He told The Big Decision documentary on Viaplay (h/t TeamTALK):

"On our list, I think City is the best team. [Bayern] Munich is number two. We have Real Madrid as number three, Paris Saint-Germain as number four."

"We also have some English teams other than City who are quite good, Liverpool and Chelsea. Also, there is Barcelona. They are sort of in the same row.”

The Merseyside giants will not want to repeat the same mistake now that the next big thing from Norway is evidently on the market. Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City but saw Alexandre Lacazette leave on a free transfer to Olympique Lyonnais in the summer.

Schjelderup, meanwhile, has scored five times and assisted once in 10 Superligaen games for Tigrene during the current campaign.

Liverpool and Arsenal target idolizes Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard

Speaking in an interview with TV2 (h/t GOAL) last season, Schjelderup admitted that he models his game on Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta.

However, he went on to add his admiration for two of Norway's most talented players of the current generation. Schjelderup said:

"Andres Iniesta is the player I always looked up to. His fantastic close-range technique made him a favorite. But I also very much look up to Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland, especially the latter's insane mentality."

This could play in Arsenal's favor considering Odegaard is currently a big part of manager Mikel Arteta's plans and is the club's captain. Liverpool, on the other hand, were one of the academies Schjelderup visited in 2020 before choosing to join Nordsjaelland for more first-team opportunities.

