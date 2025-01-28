Liverpool to battle Chelsea in race to sign 23-year-old Bundesliga attacker: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to face tough competition from Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi. The Reds are looking to bring in the German as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

As per a report in Corriere dello Sport, Liverpool are monitoring Adeyemi and are weighing up a move for the German. The 23-year-old is also a target for Napoli, and the Serie A side have started talks to sign him this month.

The Italian side are yet to agree a deal with the Bundesliga team, and that has given Chelsea and Liverpool the advantage in the race. The Premier League clubs believe they can lure the winger as they can offer him better quality of football than Napoli.

Adeyemi was compared to Lionel Messi by former Polis player Janusz Gora. He claimed in an interview with The Atheltic that the German is very close to the Inter Miami superstar and said:

“You know who he reminds me of, in his movements? Lionel Messi. The way he glides inside from the right onto his strong left foot with quick little turns. You could immediately see that he was special, an incredible talent, fast, good technique, explosive on the ball. Even though he played against grown men with Liefering, he was the sort of player who decided games, with a goal or an assist. As a coach, you knew there was something about this kid.”

Chelsea are keen on adding a winger and have also set sights on Alejandro Garnacho. Liverpool are looking at options as Mohamed Salah's contract is close to its end and the Egyptian is yet to pen a new deal.

Chelsea vs Liverpool for Karim Adeyemi?

Chelsea are looking to add wingers who can help Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson in attack. They are keen on adding players who can score regularly as their current options have not managed to share the workload.

Liverpool have just one aim right now in their search for wingers, and it is to get a proper replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has reportedly rejected the latest offer from the club and is open to leaving at the end of the season.

PSG and Saudi Pro League clubs are keen on getting Salah, and Adeyemi is seen as the ideal replacement at Anfield. Borussia Dortmund are unwilling to sell in January, but could be open to an exit when the season ends.

