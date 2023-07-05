Liverpool to battle Newcastle to sign ex-Chelsea star valued in excess of £60 million: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to battle it out with Newcastle United for former Chelsea defender Marc Guehi this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are among a host of Premier League giants showing an interest in the Crystal Palace center-back. Newcastle are also plotting a move as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his defense.

However, a move for Guehi will be pricey with Palace reportedly demanding upwards of £60 million for the English defender. Alongside this Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Guehi has impressed for the Eagles since joining from Chelsea two years ago for £18 million. The 22-year-old featured 40 times across competitions last season, helping his side keep nine clean sheets while chipping in with a goal.

He has also broken into the England national team setup, earning four caps to date. Many were surprised when he was allowed to leave Stamford Bridge and he has grown into one of the Premier League's most dependable defenders.

Liverpool and Newcastle are both keen on Guehi but his £60 million valuation may be too much of an ask. He has three years left on his contract at Selhurst Park and is evidently in demand.

Liverpool aren't concerned about Chelsea in race for Southampton's Romeo Lavia

Jurgen Klopp's side could move for Lavia.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Liverpool aren't fearful of Chelsea in their pursuit of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The Italian journalist has told The Debrief podcast that the Reds feel that they will be rivaled mostly by Arsenal for the 19-year-old. They expect the Blues to put all their efforts into signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool are said to hold an interest in Lavia who the Saints are demanding £50 million for. He impressed at St Mary's last season despite his side's relegation. He made 34 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The Merseysiders are claimed to have held talks with both the club and the player's camp. A bid is not in the offing just but they are well-informed about the Belgian's situation.

Liverpool are undergoing a midfield rebuild which has seen James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo all depart. They have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also shuffling their midfield pack after seeing Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, N'Golo Kante, and Mateo Kovacic depart. However, they seem hellbent on signing Brighton's Caicedo and thus a move for Lavia is unlikely.

