Liverpool believe they have agreed deal to sign Chelsea target - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly won the race to sign Chelsea target Milos Kerkez in the summer. As reported by The Sun !via TBR Football), Arne Slot is set to land the Bournemouth defender for a reported fee of around £50 million.

Kerkez has been a player in demand in recent months following his exploits for Bournemouth. The Hungary international joined the Cherries in 2023 from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar and has been a mainstay in the side.

The 21-year-old has been one of the best players for Andoni Iraola's side this season. A bombarding left-back, the youngster has impressed with his all-round abilities while going forward as well as while tracking back.

Liverpool and Chelsea have both been strongly linked with Kerkez's signature for months now while there has also been reported interest from Real Madrid. However, the Reds seem to be in pole position to land the Hungarian in the summer.

Arne Slot has Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas as his two senior options at left-back right now. Aged 31 now, Robertson is no longer the player he used to be while Tsimikas has not done enough to displace the Scot as the first-choice.

Kerkez could be the long-term replacement for Robertson at Anfield and it would be likely that either Robertson and Tsimikas would be offloaded. Kerkez has made 32 appearances across competitions for Bournemouth, scoring twice and providing six assists.

Chelsea and Liverpool ready to spend big for Barcelona star in the summer: Reports

Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly ready to splash the cash for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer. As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal), both clubs have been impressed with the Dutchman this season.

De Jong joined Barcelona from his boyhood club Ajax in 2019 in a deal worth reported €75 million. The technically gifted midfielder has had a mixed spell at Camp Nou so far but has impressed this season under Hansi Flick.

The 27-year-old has made 243 appearances for the Blaugrana till date, scoring 19 times while providing 22 assists. The Liverpool and Chelsea target has won four trophies during his time at the Catalan club, including the LaLiga title in 2022-23.

De Jong is set to enter the final year of his deal at Barcelona and the Catalan giants are reportedly keen on renewing his deal. However, they could reportedly cash in on the Dutchman this summer if they receive a fee of around €65 to €70 million. Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City are all believed to be keen on the 27-year-old.

