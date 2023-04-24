Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal hold talks with USA international valued at around £17m - Reports

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal have all reportedly held conversations with Valencia and USA midfielder Yunus Musah.

The Athletic reported late last year that the Spanish side could be willing to sell Musah if they received offers of around £17 million. A recent report by 90min has now outlined that the player, who is contracted to Valencia until the summer of 2026, has three primary suitors, all from the Premier League.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have all remained in touch with Musah's representatives for some time now. In addition, fellow English top-flight sides Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United are also reportedly interested in the American midfielder.

The 20-year-old has been linked with other clubs across Europe as well. Atletico Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt and VfL Wolfsburg are all rumored to hold an interest in the player.

Musah was notably an Arsenal academy product and played 18 times for their U18 team (via Transfermarkt), recording five goals and three assists. The rumored Liverpool and Chelsea target left the Gunners to join Valencia's B team in 2019 before being promoted to their first team the following year.

Since then, the American has gone on to play 101 times for Los Che, recording five goals and three assists. Musah has featured in 27 of their 30 La Liga games this season and has laid out two assists while averaging 4.9 successful duels, 1.6 tackles and 0.6 key passes per game.

He has also won 24 caps for the USA, having made his debut for them in 2020. The midfielder has laid out two assists in those games and played a key role in the Stars and Stripes' run to the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Musah started and completed their final three matches in Qatar after playing 75 minutes in their opener. He averaged 4.5 successful duels, 2.0 tackles and 0.8 key passes per game and also completed 87% of his passes.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are also reportedly involved in another midfielder's transfer

Yunus Musah is not the only player to be associated with all of Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea by the rumor mill. Blues midfielder Mason Mount has also been the subject of speculation, with all three clubs involved.

Mount's current deal at Stamford Bridge is set to expire in the summer of 2024. With negotiations over a new contract yet to bear fruit, Chelsea could look to sell him for a decent fee this summer.

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano recently provided an update on his future in his column for CaughtOffside, saying:

"Despite reported interest from Arsenal in Mason Mount, Liverpool remain the favourites for the Blues midfielder, as they consider Mount one of their top priorities for the summer transfer window."

Romano added, however, that the Englishman's future is unlikely to get sorted before May or June:

"But it all depends on Chelsea new deal negotiations and also their manager situation. I think it's not about Champions League football, it's about the project. The real timing for Mount decision will be May/June, not now."

Mount has played 195 times for Chelsea since making his first-team debut in 2019 and has recorded 33 goals and 37 assists. He was a key part of their 2020-21 UEFA Champions League win.

