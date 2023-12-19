Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal interested in signing Real Madrid superstar's younger brother – Reports

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly aiming to sign Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham, who is Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham's younger brother.

Jobe, 18, has popped up as a crucial first-team starter for EFL Championship outfit Sunderland this season. Since arriving from Birmingham City in a deal worth up to £3 million in the summer, he has contributed four goals and one assist in 22 overall outings for his current club.

Now, according to SPORTbible, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal are all monitoring Jobe's development at Sunderland. They are all interested in roping in the five-cap England U19 international in the future.

Meanwhile, as per reports in Spain, Real Madrid are also aiming to plot a move for the teenager in the hope of reuniting him with his brother.

Jobe, who has been used in an advanced midfield role for Sunderland similarly to Jude, made his professional debut for Birmingham City in January 2022. He made 26 appearances across competitions for both him and his brother's boyhood team before departing this year.

Jude, on the other hand, has opened his Real Madrid chapter on a stellar note. He has netted 17 goals and laid out five assists in 20 matches across all competitions for Real Madrid in the 2023-24 season.

Prior to joining Real Madrid in a potential £115 million deal earlier this summer, the 20-year-old impressed at Borussia Dortmund. He had joined the Bundesliga outfit from Birmingham in the summer of 2020.

Ex-Chelsea and Liverpool forward not good enough for Arsenal, suggests former player

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal are monitoring Bournemouth attacker Dominic Solanke ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. They have identified the ex-Chelsea and Liverpool striker as an alternative to top target Ivan Toney, who is likely to move next year.

During a chat on talkSPORT, former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor was asked to offer his two cents on Solanke's links with the Gunners. He replied (h/t The Boot Room):

"I don't know. It's a big jump, it's a big jump to a team that is fighting for the title. I don't think Solanke is Arsenal level, I really don't."

Solanke, who rose through Chelsea's youth ranks, has impressed one and all with his great performances this season. The 26-year-old has registered nine goals and one assist in 19 overall appearances so far.

Before joining Bournemouth in a reported £18 million move in 2019, Solanke spent time at Liverpool. He scored just once and provided as many assist in 27 matches, including six starts, for Jurgen Klopp's side.